WATCH NOW: Waterloo Schools Foundation receives $14,000 in donations during 24-hour fundraising challenge

WATERLOO — It wasn’t the typical fundraising event held by the Waterloo Schools Foundation.

And during the prerecorded “Breakfast for Dinner” virtual gathering Tuesday evening, Waterloo Community Schools Superintendent Jane Lindaman made a plea for donations that departed from the way funds are usually raised.

“My husband, Steve, and I believe so much in our schools in this district that we would like to issue a challenge,” she said. “We would like to ask you to help us raise $5,000 in the next 24 hours. Steve and I commit in partnership with the founding board members of the Waterloo Schools Foundation to do a matching challenge for all of you, which will take that $5,000 and make that $10,000 — all in 24 hours.”

The Lindamans and the foundation board members would each give $2,500 if another $5,000 was raised by the deadline. That goal was exceeded Wednesday morning.

“We have come up to an even $9,000 raised,” Emily Hanson, the foundation’s executive director, said Wednesday evening. “We’ll get the $5,000 match, so that will be $14,000 total in 24 hours.