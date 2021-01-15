WATCH NOW: Waterloo Schools expecting greater need for summer learning as students recover from COVID-19 disruptions

WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools’ officials are planning for next year’s educational programs serving at-risk students, but more immediate needs to help students this summer are in their sights.
Board of Education member Endya Johnson suggested at Monday’s meeting that “three weeks is not long enough” for summer school in light of students falling behind academically due to COVID-19 disruptions in their learning.
“We know the need is great,” said Superintendent Jane Lindaman. The district will find ways to supplement its traditional summer programs for struggling students, but she said it won’t be possible to offer classes the full length of the break.
“This year is just exponentially different because of the number of students that we’re going to need to work on,” Lindaman said, adding that will be a multi-year process. During this summer, “we’re not going to catch everybody up.”
She noted as the district prepares to start a new semester Tuesday for secondary students that some virtual students are returning to in-person learning.
“The virtual students aren’t the only students who have a gap, but there are some (for whom) it hasn’t been working well,” said Lindaman.
The board approved submitting an application for $3.74 million in 2021-22 modified supplemental funding of at-risk programming to the state’s School Budget Review Committee. That would be funded with a property tax levy of $1.36 per $1,000 of taxable value during the fiscal year starting July 1.
The district has 11 programs in the areas of credit recovery, after school, alternative learning, and intensive guidance and supports. Expo Alternative High School is the largest single expense, with an estimated cost of $2.38 million, followed by $1.18 million for the Performance Based Diploma Academy. Summer school has an estimated cost of $350,000.
A 25% match of $1.25 million from the district’s general fund brings the total budget for the programs to $4.99 million.
The budget authority for the programs is built on a state funding formula that identifies 2,046 dropouts or potential dropouts who are served. Lindaman said the programs are used by a broader number of students.
“It really is a state-guided number, but it’s not the only students that we use the at-risk dollars for,” she said.