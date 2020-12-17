WATCH NOW: Waterloo Schools' cash reserves shrink as more funding put into classrooms

WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools’ cash reserves have shrunk for a second year, a financial audit shows, as more resources are put into classroom teaching.

The Board of Education this week received the 2019-20 audit. The unassigned general fund balance fell about $2.67 million to $15.18 million during the fiscal year ending June 30.

“We did plan on reducing our balances at the end of ‘20,” Michael Coughlin, the district’s chief financial officer, told the board. The unassigned general fund balance represents money available for emergencies and is often considered a measure of financial stability.

It had declined during the previous year, as well, after reaching $19.72 million at the end of 2017-18. The fund’s prior growth demonstrated the improving health of the district’s finances. For five fiscal years, it had been trending upward from a low point of $72,923 at the end of 2011-12.

The growth “provided an opportunity for the district to invest in the instructional staff,” said Coughlin. He noted that “over the last two years the teachers contract hours were increased” and they were given a corresponding salary boost. “Also, the district increased the starting wage for teachers.

