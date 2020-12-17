WATCH NOW: Waterloo Schools' cash reserves shrink as more funding put into classrooms

WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools’ cash reserves have shrunk for a second year, a financial audit shows, as more resources are put into classroom teaching.
The Board of Education this week received the 2019-20 audit. The unassigned general fund balance fell about $2.67 million to $15.18 million during the fiscal year ending June 30.
“We did plan on reducing our balances at the end of ‘20,” Michael Coughlin, the district’s chief financial officer, told the board. The unassigned general fund balance represents money available for emergencies and is often considered a measure of financial stability.
It had declined during the previous year, as well, after reaching $19.72 million at the end of 2017-18. The fund’s prior growth demonstrated the improving health of the district’s finances. For five fiscal years, it had been trending upward from a low point of $72,923 at the end of 2011-12.
The growth “provided an opportunity for the district to invest in the instructional staff,” said Coughlin. He noted that “over the last two years the teachers contract hours were increased” and they were given a corresponding salary boost. “Also, the district increased the starting wage for teachers.
“These were factors along with other areas that increased our expenditures to match or slightly exceed our revenues,” he explained. Unexpected revenue declines related to COVID-19 were another factor.
On a different matter, the audit found a decrease in Waterloo Schools’ long-term liabilities of revenue bonds and premiums as well as compensated absences, going from $76.4 million to $71.54 million.
Regarding other debt obligations, the district’s net pension liability totaled $60.36 million. Liability for other post-employment benefits increased from $10.59 million to $11.55 million.
School districts are required to have an audit conducted by a third party each year to ensure they fairly state their financial position. Auditors also point out potential violations of Iowa law or significant deficiencies in accounting procedures. BerganKDV of St. Cloud, Minn., completed the district’s audit.
The report found no instances of noncompliance or other matters that are required to be reported under government auditing standards. As a result, the district received an unmodified opinion indicating everything was presented fairly.
Auditors did find a minor concern in enrollment data certified with the Iowa Department of Education.
Coughlin noted the district was “2.22 students off out of almost 11,000 students” on its count. “They have to record any difference in the enrollment because it is then something that is reported in the following budget, and we make a correction on that in the next aid and levy calculation,” he said.
