WATCH NOW: Waterloo school board retains architect for Central Middle School remodeling

WATERLOO — After extensive remodeling at one end of the Central Middle School building, officials are turning their attention to the other half.
The Board of Education on Monday approved design services with Invision Architects for remodeling the portion of the building housing middle school students. The Waterloo firm will spend the coming months developing proposals for the school space.
“This is an approval of a project asking us to be able to go forward looking at the cost, looking at the feasibility,” Superintendent Jane Lindaman said before the vote.
It essentially includes the south half of the school. The northern portion of the building has been remodeled into the Waterloo Career Center, where career and technical education courses are offered to students from East, West, and Expo high schools plus those from several surrounding districts.
The building, originally Waterloo’s third high school, opened in 1972. Until remodeling started for the career center in 2016, it hadn’t been part of the renovations taking place across Waterloo Community Schools since the 1% sales tax for schools was first approved in 1999. At that point, though, Central was the newest district building still in use.
Now, said board member Lyle Schmitt, “we’ve got a couple older buildings – not many.” He noted there are a number of needs at the school that remodeling will remedy. “It’s not energy efficient at all, so it should be an improvement,” said Schmitt.
Brad Leeper, an architect with Invision, said his firm will return with design proposals in December or January. At the soonest, that would allow the board to receive bids by February. If construction went forward, it wouldn’t start before the summer of 2021.
About 7,000 square feet of space has already been remodeled for sixth-grade classrooms in the southern half of the building. They were relocated from the area that now includes the career center. Approximately 80,000 square feet were remodeled for that project, with the final phase of work completed in the fall of 2019.
The remaining area for Central Middle School totals 133,000 square feet. But, according to a board memo, approximately 40,000 square feet making up the gymnasium, auditorium, kitchen/cafeteria and swimming pool is likely to be minimally remodeled at the most. Architects are being asked to investigate options for keeping students on the Central campus, likely in portable classrooms.
“Central really has been on our list for quite some time,” said Lindaman. “We kind of bumped them when the Lowell thing happened. It caused the board to revisit their timeline and the order and the sequence.”
In February 2019, a roof collapsed at Lowell Elementary School, which had been remodeled. Waterloo Schools and insurance officials eventually decided the building needed to be replaced. Demolition was recently completed and work is underway on the new school.
In other business, the board took action related to the Lowell construction project.
A resolution supporting a proposed $25 million sales tax revenue bond issue was approved. In May, the board approved a nearly $22 million construction contract for the new school. The matter is expected to return to the board in September and October to complete the bond sale.
A financial services agreement with Piper Sandler & Co. of Des Moines was also approved for the construction project. The fee will be calculated as 0.2% of the par amount of securities issued, with a $12,500 minimum.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!