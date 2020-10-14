WATCH NOW: Waterloo school board hears virtual education concerns from parents

“We are definitely evaluating what’s going on right now,” she noted. Parents of online learners were invited to participate in a survey last week. As of Monday, about 335 people had responded.

Respondents were “actually quite significantly positive” about the program, said Lindaman. “Not quite, but approaching 80% of parents were satisfied with the virtual learning experience, which I think is pretty amazing given the scenario.”

Still, with “a little over 20% of parents who are not satisfied with the virtual instruction,” she said improvements are underway. “We have a team of individuals that is working very hard on this.”

There have been many staffing issues around offering in-person and online instruction as “hundreds and hundreds” of students have moved between the options. Staffing was a concern for the parents.

“There is next-to-no actual instruction provided for virtual students,” said Lies, leaving he and his wife to come up with lessons and activities. “There should be virtual-only teachers with no in-person responsibilities at the same ratio that there are in-person teachers to students. These teachers should be available, if not daily, then multiple times per week to do guided instruction, reading, even just allowing kids to socialize.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}