WATCH NOW: Waterloo school board debates nurse staffing levels as student need for services grows

Currently, Waterloo Schools has 11 registered nurses and 19 health assistants in 19 preschool through 12th-grade buildings.

Officials proposed adding four registered nurses, boosting the total to 15, while maintaining health assistant staffing levels. This would increase the contract $397,487 to $1.8 million.

“There are some schools that may have a lower number of students but a higher number of chronic conditions,” said Padget. The recommendation would build in more flexibility for nurses to help health assistants at multiple schools manage such issues.

But that approach, model two, was one of three presented and at least some board members liked another option.

“I’m just going to say that I would only vote for model one,” said board member Stacie Mills. Other board members raised questions about the two models.

“So, pie-in-the-sky would be model one, it absolutely would,” said Padget. That adds eight nurses for a total of 19 and decreases health assistants to 17 at a cost of $2.01 million for next year.

The current contract totals $1.4 million. Model three would maintain the same staffing levels as this year but allow for an increase in health assistants’ hours due to the growing need at a cost of $1.52 million.