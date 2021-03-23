WATCH NOW: Waterloo school board agrees to help bus company boost wages for drivers

WATERLOO — Durham School Services' bus drivers are getting a raise with the help of Waterloo Community Schools.

The Board of Education Monday unanimously approved a contract addendum with the transportation company that will give employees a bump in wages as well as increase hourly pay for new hires during the remainder of this school year and the next one. Waterloo Schools is covering approximately half of the additional expense.

"They're willing to split the cost 50% to get this done as soon as possible," said Kingsley Botchway, the district's chief officer for human resources and equity.

Beginning April 1, the starting wage will grow from $14.35 to $16 per hour. For the 2021-22 school year, hourly pay for new drivers had been set at $14.71 and will now be boosted to $17. Existing employees will also get a pay bump that is still being negotiated by Durham.

The increases are expected to make the jobs more competitive with bus drivers in other districts.

Botchway said additional costs are estimated at $50,000 this fiscal year and $283,000 during the next one, starting July 1. The district's share would be approximately $27,199 this year and $139,000 during 2021-22.