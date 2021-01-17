WATCH NOW: Waterloo Career Center shortening classes, moving to four-block schedule starting Tuesday

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Career Center is adding a fourth period to its block schedule, increasing class options for its growing technical education programs.

Waterloo Community Schools’ officials told the Board of Education last week that its 90-minute classes are being shortened to expand from the three periods offered now. The new block schedule is aligned with periods at East and West high schools.

“We’re gonna go to a balanced 70-minute schedule with two periods in the first half (of the day), two periods in the second half of the day,” said Jeff Frost, executive director of professional education for the district. He noted “that’s going to allow us to offer more courses” and give students “more opportunities to get into their programs.”

Until now, the schedule included two consecutive blocks in the morning followed by a large break with the third block at the end of the day. The adjustments will go into effect Tuesday, when second semester begins.