WATCH NOW: Waterloo Career Center shortening classes, moving to four-block schedule starting Tuesday

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Career Center is adding a fourth period to its block schedule, increasing class options for its growing technical education programs.
Waterloo Community Schools’ officials told the Board of Education last week that its 90-minute classes are being shortened to expand from the three periods offered now. The new block schedule is aligned with periods at East and West high schools.
“We’re gonna go to a balanced 70-minute schedule with two periods in the first half (of the day), two periods in the second half of the day,” said Jeff Frost, executive director of professional education for the district. He noted “that’s going to allow us to offer more courses” and give students “more opportunities to get into their programs.”
Until now, the schedule included two consecutive blocks in the morning followed by a large break with the third block at the end of the day. The adjustments will go into effect Tuesday, when second semester begins.
The change was first looked at, Frost said, “because students, typically the athletes, had difficulty getting off for the third block. Band and other programs have trouble getting out for the first block. And then, depending on where that program would fall or that course you need would fall, you may not be able to get into a second block.”
Students will be able to get “deeper into” the center’s college-level career and technical education courses, said Frost.
Classes are offered in 18 study areas such as health careers, teacher education, advanced manufacturing, culinary, construction and other trades, information technology, digital interactive media, and marketing. The center, which opened with two programs in the fall of 2016, is located at 1348 Katoski Drive in the remodeled north end of Central Middle School.
High school students from Waterloo and seven other public districts can enroll in the classes along with those from three parochial systems. Students earn concurrent high school and Hawkeye Community College credit.
“It’s really a win all the way around and it will help build enrollment out there,” said Frost. That will be aided by the alignment with East and West class periods.
While COVID-19 pandemic disruptions slowed the center’s growth, Superintendent Jane Lindaman expects enrollment to continue rising in future years. Some students who bowed out of first semester because of the virus will be returning for the second half of the year.
“We were slated to go well over 1,000 (students) this year, but COVID happened,” she said. “The way the concurrent enrollment is, students who were on virtual (learning) could not do the courses over there. That’s just the way it worked out over there this year.”