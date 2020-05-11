WATCH NOW: Upper Iowa celebrates its 2020 graduates during first virtual commencement

Receiving the Csomay Honors Program medallions during the commencement exercises were Jacob Dale, a conservation management major from Hastings, Minn.; Sierra Dirksen, an all social science major from Plainfield; Molly Doran, a double major in accounting and financial management from Wheaton, Ill.; Clayton Lieb, a double major in accounting and financial management from Pearl City, Ill.; Mac Spotts, an agricultural business major from Nora Springs; and Julia Szepieniec, a biology major from Eau Claire, Wis.

Before her death, Barbara (Rankin) Csomay, class of 1946, established UIU's Csomay Honors Program. To be accepted into the Honors Program, students must have at least a 26 ACT score and at least a 3.5 high school grade point average.

In addition to Wilkinson and and an address by President William R. Duffy, Board of Trustees chairman Dennis Murdoch and vice president of External Affairs Andrew Wenthe addressed the online audience. As the ceremony was conducted virtually, the honorees names were read and submitted photos of graduates were shown on screen. In lieu of the traditional recessional, the virtual commencement concluded with a compilation of congratulatory messages from UIU faculty, coaches, advisors and staff.

In 2020, 1,275 students completed their associate, bachelor's or master's degree requirements at UIU. Of those, 203 graduated from Fayette Campus, 793 completed their degree at one of UIU's 21 locations throughout the United States, 245 graduated through online or self-paced study programs, and 34 were from the University's international center in Hong Kong. UIU is one of the most diverse universities in Iowa; in all, the graduates represented 42 states and 10 countries.