WATCH NOW: University of Northern Iowa use of force policies largely in line with national police reform effort, review shows

“The other two, even though they weren’t in our official policies, they weren’t part of our practice,” said Haire. Those include a ban on chokeholds and strangleholds and a duty to intervene on the part of officers when a colleague is involved in inappropriate conduct. “We corrected that immediately and wrote those into our policies.”

Those two items are addressed in the 14-week UNI police field training program for new officers, and neither are sanctioned uses of force. Chokeholds and strangleholds also are not taught as uses of force at the 16-week Iowa Law Enforcement Academy, which new officers complete before field training.

Nook and Haire agreed that systemic racism is a concern in American police departments.

“I think if we look at policing historically it’s there,” said Haire, noting the problem is tied to various societal issues. “It’s been there a long time.”

“You really don’t have to look far into the data,” added Nook. “It’s pretty clear that we do have an issue.”

Haire said she has strived to address such problems as soon as they’re identified during her eight years with the department.

