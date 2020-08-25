WATCH NOW: 'Unique' school year begins as masked students return to classes in Waterloo, Cedar Falls

Phaedra Roby, a third-grade teacher, said setting up her classroom for students has been about “really focusing on keeping the kids socially distant. As a teacher, I think I’m going to try to be more stationary. I’m trying to find a spot where students will be able to see me without moving around too much.”

With about 20% of students learning remotely district-wide this fall, those who are physically in school have fewer classmates.

“Right now I have on my roster 13 (students that are) face-to-face, which is a big difference,” said Roby. “I’m used to 26.” That made her “feel a lot better” about social distancing efforts.

Students will largely spend the day in a single classroom aside from lunch, recess and physical education. Art and music teachers will come to individual rooms and students won’t move between classes for subjects, like reading. Lunch and outdoor recess will be socially distanced between classes and students while physical education teachers will spread out students during indoor and outdoor activities.

“I think this is our new normal,” said Roby.

Back in Cedar Falls, Katie and Jordan Vernoy’s son and daughter, in fourth- and first-grade respectively, were ready to return to school at Cedar Heights Elementary School.