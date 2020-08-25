WATCH NOW: 'Unique' school year begins as masked students return to classes in Waterloo, Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — Joe Hellman was excited about seeing friends Monday as he stood outside of Cedar Heights Elementary School, ready to start fourth grade.
He even admitted to missing school “a little.”
But the anticipation and nervousness of Joe, his sister, Emma, and the other students for the first day of classes seemed a little bit masked as they climbed off the bus or arrived at the door with their parents.
Any upturned – or downturned – mouths were obscured by face coverings, required when students can’t socially distance. And parents who might normally walk their children into the building were saying goodbye outside to limit the potential spread of COVID-19.
“It’s certainly unique,” said Nick Hellman, Joe and Emma’s dad. “It’s a special first day of school, I think.”
Hellman and his wife, Sarah, are among the vast majority of Cedar Valley parents who decided to send their children to school in person rather than having them learn online from home.
Cedar Falls Community Schools said 955 students out of its estimated enrollment of 5,600 were learning from home during at least the first term. All district elementary school students started classes Monday while junior high and high school students are starting during the first part of the week, depending on grade.
The exact number of online learners is still in flux for Waterloo Community Schools, but officials believe between 2,200 and 2,500 of their approximately 10,400 students will be taught remotely as the year begins. District elementary and middle school students have a staggered start where kindergarten, first- and sixth-grade students began Monday. Most high school students are on a hybrid schedule, with half starting Monday and half starting Tuesday.
The Hellmans are not very concerned about being exposed to the coronavirus because it doesn’t seem to be greatly impacting people their age, they noted.
“I’d say we’re mostly excited, we’re not really worried,” said Hellman. “It’s more important to get back to normal. I know, being home with these guys, it’s important for them to get back to school and see friends.”
Blake Burton, at Cedar Heights to see off his 7-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son, agreed that it’s a relief for school to be starting.
“It will be nice to have them out of the house for awhile,” he said. “Home schooling is not for us.”
Still, Burton was “pretty apprehensive” about the first day. He is nervous that students will get exposed and bring COVID-19 into their families’ homes, voicing concern that the protective equipment used by children and staff will be inadequate. His parents, in their 70s, will be bringing the two children home after school each day.
“They’re pretty nervous, I think everybody is. I’m glad I don’t have to go in there,” he said, in reference to the school building. Judging by how exposure is occurring through school settings across the country, Burton added, “I don’t think we’ll be here long.”
In the classroom
At Waterloo’s Lincoln Elementary School, some of its youngest students were settling into their classrooms Monday morning. Children were all wearing masks while many staff members wore transparent face shields. A tri-fold plastic shield on top of each desk provided a see-through barrier for students.
With only kindergarten and first-grade students in the building Monday, classrooms had more staff in them than normal. Even though other students are coming back Thursday and next Monday, all staff have reported to work.
“Right now, getting to know the routines, it’s nice to have those extra adults,” said Principal Adam Ahrendsen.
In a first grade classroom, students were writing the date and their name in morning math booklets, where they will do some work each day after eating breakfast at desks.
Much of the first day was devoted to learning routines, doing activities designed so students can get to know each other and “practicing different safety procedures,” said teacher Katie Stewart. In addition, “we’ll be doing some of the curriculum.”
Phaedra Roby, a third-grade teacher, said setting up her classroom for students has been about “really focusing on keeping the kids socially distant. As a teacher, I think I’m going to try to be more stationary. I’m trying to find a spot where students will be able to see me without moving around too much.”
With about 20% of students learning remotely district-wide this fall, those who are physically in school have fewer classmates.
“Right now I have on my roster 13 (students that are) face-to-face, which is a big difference,” said Roby. “I’m used to 26.” That made her “feel a lot better” about social distancing efforts.
Students will largely spend the day in a single classroom aside from lunch, recess and physical education. Art and music teachers will come to individual rooms and students won’t move between classes for subjects, like reading. Lunch and outdoor recess will be socially distanced between classes and students while physical education teachers will spread out students during indoor and outdoor activities.
“I think this is our new normal,” said Roby.
Back in Cedar Falls, Katie and Jordan Vernoy’s son and daughter, in fourth- and first-grade respectively, were ready to return to school at Cedar Heights Elementary School.
But the family’s embrace of the new normal is somewhat tentative. Their daughter had already expressed anxiety that she could catch COVID-19 and spread it to others. The parents said they struggled with some of the same worries when considering if they should send their children to school in-person or have them learn remotely.
“Kind of one of those things where we had to make a choice,” said Jordan Vernoy. “We’re sticking with it, but we’re on pins and needles a little bit.”
PHOTOS: First day of school in Waterloo, Cedar Falls
PHOTOS: First day of school in Waterloo, Cedar Falls
Aug. 24, 2020, was the first day of classes for many students in the Waterloo and Cedar Falls community school districts. Courier photographer Brandon Pollock captured part of that first day at Cedar Heights Elementary School in Cedar Falls and Lincoln Elementary School in Waterloo.
Jamie Burton helps her daughter put on her mask for the first day of school at Cedar Heights Elementary in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Monday, August 2…
Students get off the bus for the first day of school Monday at Cedar Heights Elementary in Cedar Falls.
Students wait to enter the building for the first day of school at Cedar Heights Elementary in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Monday, August 24, 2020.
Kindergartner Quentin Williams works on an assignment during the first day of school at Lincoln Elementary in Waterloo, Iowa, Monday, August 2…
Kindergartener Kendall Petroske works on an assignment during the first day of school Monday at Lincoln Elementary in Waterloo.
Kindergartener Brooklyn Bass poses for a photo for her parents Charlie and Monica Bass-Benz before the first day of school at Cedar Heights El…
Teacher Katie Stewart helps first grader Mitchell Fults with an assignment during the first day of school at Lincoln Elementary in Waterloo, I…
