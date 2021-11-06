WATCH NOW: UNI 'Hour of Code' event teaches future educators

CEDAR FALLS — A program at the University of Northern Iowa is looking to aid students and educators in learning about coding as school districts across the state are expanding their computer science curriculum to include the skill.

The College of Education held its second annual Hour of Code event in the lobby of the Schindler Education Center, where it invited students and faculty to get hands-on experience with both analog and digital forms of computational thinking.

Leigh Zeitz, an associate professor and coordinator of the instructional technology program at UNI, said the event is geared toward helping future teachers understand coding so they can teach it once a new Iowa law goes into effect requiring the inclusion of computer science courses in K-12 school programs.

Activities ranged from very simple, with learning how to explain the step-by-step process of stacking plastic cups, to more advanced activities, such as building a LEGO robot and using software on a tablet to control its movements.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.