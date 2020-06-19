WATCH NOW: UNI alum Jane Elliot reflects on legacy of anti-racist work

A reformer

Much of Elliott’s work has also been on education reforms — she has long advocated for changes in what students are taught as a way to help dismantle a system built on a myth of white superiority.

“Any white person who was born, raised and schooled in the United States of America — if you aren’t a racist you’re a miracle. Either that, or you decided to educate yourself,” Elliott says in one of the old videos that has gone viral recently. “Because education in this country is about white is right. ... We educate in a way that says white males have done all the adventures, have done all the discovering.

“It’s a lie, but we do that in order to maintain the myth of white superiority. The myth of race has to be maintained at all costs in this county,” she said. “Because if white people have to give up the color of their skin as being something that makes them perfect — what do they have left? If we start teaching the truth about history, if we start teaching about Nile Valley contributions to civilization, it will totally change the way we conduct ourselves in the classroom.”

Backlash