WATCH NOW: Three weeks in, some Waterloo virtual education students have yet to log on

WATERLOO — For students who chose virtual education this fall, Waterloo Community Schools' officials are emphasizing that their learning needs to be actual.
About 22% of the district's approximately 10,400 students are enrolled in the home-based online learning option, offered because of COVID-19 concerns. But as the third week of online classes gets underway, some of them aren't making adequate progress on the self-paced internet-based curriculum.
"We do have students who have not logged on yet," Superintendent Jane Lindaman told the Board of Education on Monday. "Kids should have logged in by now, they really should be logging in by now."
In-person classes began Aug. 24 followed by online students a week later, on Aug. 31. Virtual students are using a curriculum created by the company Edgenuity, which is aligned to district and state standards.
Waterloo Schools' administrators are tracking how many of them are logging on, when it's happening and how long they're working. "We can see every single day how that student is doing," said Lindaman, including results on various assessments after completing lessons.
Those who aren't engaging at all are a focus for administrators and the teachers they are assigned to. District staff are making one-on-one calls to find out what is keeping them from participating. They work with families on technology issues and can get them a cellular hot spot the same day if internet accessibility is a problem.
Lindaman noted truancy rules will apply to those who never log on to the system or don't make the necessary progress, but the district works with students before taking such measures.
Waterloo's virtual teachers are typically assigned 80 to 120 students based on grade level, she said. Limited staffing has resulted in an even heavier load of 200 students for at least one teacher. They are required to contact students every two weeks through online video meetings.
"It seems like an extraordinarily long time between contacts," said board member Lyle Schmitt.
Officials said that relates to the staffing limits. The district moved all teachers who wanted to work with online students into those positions. They also assigned other teachers to virtual education who hadn't requested the positions and continue looking at the needs.
"We work on virtual staffing every day," said Stephanie Mohorne, associate superintendent for educational services.
Parents and students are reaching out to teachers more frequently through phone calls and emails.
"I think to say they are getting hundreds of emails a day would not be out of line," Lindaman said of the teachers. They are working to respond to those within 24 hours.
Despite such challenges, she said, the district has done a good job of developing and implementing its plans to educate students during the coronavirus pandemic.
"I feel like we should be really proud of the work that we've brought forward with the Return to Learn plan," said Lindaman. "I think it's gone really well."
In other business, the board approved an $884,616 contract with the Tri-County Child and Family Development Council to provide Head Start preschool classes for 174 children at the Elk Run Early Childhood Center and other Waterloo Schools' buildings during the next year.
