WATCH NOW: Three weeks in, some Waterloo virtual education students have yet to log on

WATERLOO — For students who chose virtual education this fall, Waterloo Community Schools' officials are emphasizing that their learning needs to be actual.

About 22% of the district's approximately 10,400 students are enrolled in the home-based online learning option, offered because of COVID-19 concerns. But as the third week of online classes gets underway, some of them aren't making adequate progress on the self-paced internet-based curriculum.

"We do have students who have not logged on yet," Superintendent Jane Lindaman told the Board of Education on Monday. "Kids should have logged in by now, they really should be logging in by now."

In-person classes began Aug. 24 followed by online students a week later, on Aug. 31. Virtual students are using a curriculum created by the company Edgenuity, which is aligned to district and state standards.

Waterloo Schools' administrators are tracking how many of them are logging on, when it's happening and how long they're working. "We can see every single day how that student is doing," said Lindaman, including results on various assessments after completing lessons.