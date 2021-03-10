 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Three-day rolling start planned for Waterloo Schools in the fall
0 comments
alert top story

WATCH NOW: Three-day rolling start planned for Waterloo Schools in the fall

{{featured_button_text}}
Dr. Stephanie Mohorne

Mohorne

WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools will take a staggered approach to the first day of school next fall, with students starting on one of three days depending on their grade level.

The Board of Education this week approved the 2021-22 academic year calendar. The year will go from Aug. 23 to June 1, 2022, but not all students will be there the first day.

Kindergarten, first, sixth and ninth grades will start Aug. 23. Grades two, three, seven and 10 will start Aug. 24. Grades four, five, eight, 11 and 12 will start Aug. 25. Preschool will start on Aug. 30.

The district took a similar approach last fall at the elementary and middle school levels as students returned to classes following the shutdown a year ago due to COVID-19. However, those start dates were spread out over a week. East and West high schools used a hybrid schedule to start the year, with half of the students coming on alternating days.

Some other features of the current school year will also be used again. Schools will be closed on the day before Thanksgiving and two snow make-up days are built into the calendar.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"The Wednesday before Thanksgiving was the number one thing that we got feedback on, like 'Please keep that Wednesday before Thanksgiving,'" said Stephanie Mohorne, associate superintendent for education services.

District officials surveyed staff and parents on maintaining snow make-up days.

Get a 6-month digital subscription for $19.99

"The two snow days was a big one to stress parents less," said Mohorne, compared to the alternative of shifting to virtual learning. "For our families, that just wasn't the go-to."

Those days, April 18 and May 13, would be days off from school if they're not needed. If more make-up days are necessary, "we can still look at maybe adding them to the end," she said.

Additional days when school can't be in-person could also move to virtual learning if the district has enough notice to send computer devices home with elementary students, who typically leave them in the classroom. Secondary students regularly take their devices home. 

Photos: Waterloo Black Hawks vs. Omaha Lancers Tuesday, March 9

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Protesters call on Gov. Cuomo to step down

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education Reporter

I cover local schools and higher education for The Courier, where I’ve been a reporter for the past two decades. I’m a Minnesota native and have previously worked for newspapers there and in Illinois.

Related to this story

Local News

Your guide to COVID-19

  • Updated

Learn how to protect yourself against infection and recognize symptoms, and worst case, find out what to do if you get sick.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News