WATCH NOW: Three-day rolling start planned for Waterloo Schools in the fall

WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools will take a staggered approach to the first day of school next fall, with students starting on one of three days depending on their grade level.

The Board of Education this week approved the 2021-22 academic year calendar. The year will go from Aug. 23 to June 1, 2022, but not all students will be there the first day.

Kindergarten, first, sixth and ninth grades will start Aug. 23. Grades two, three, seven and 10 will start Aug. 24. Grades four, five, eight, 11 and 12 will start Aug. 25. Preschool will start on Aug. 30.

The district took a similar approach last fall at the elementary and middle school levels as students returned to classes following the shutdown a year ago due to COVID-19. However, those start dates were spread out over a week. East and West high schools used a hybrid schedule to start the year, with half of the students coming on alternating days.

Some other features of the current school year will also be used again. Schools will be closed on the day before Thanksgiving and two snow make-up days are built into the calendar.

