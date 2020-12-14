WATCH NOW: Superintendent lays out Cedar Falls Schools' infrastructure upgrades for coming years

Other summer 2022 projects include playground tile replacement as well as the start of the Ashworth Drive extension near Aldrich and the high school swimming pool construction — both of which will continue for two years. A total of $3.59 million is budgeted for projects that year.

“When Aldrich was built,” Pattee noted, “Ashworth was not expanded” beyond the school where residential development had yet to occur. Under an agreement with the city, costs for the extension will be evenly split with Cedar Falls Schools.

The swimming pool will be added to a new Cedar Falls High School off West 27th Street. Construction on the school is expected to start next year and be completed by the fall of 2024. Along with any PPEL dollars, grants and city funds are being sought to help pay for the pool.

During the summer of 2023, along with the continuing pool and Ashworth Drive projects, PPEL is expected to pay for new high school equipment. A total of $3.67 million is budgeted for that year.

Pattee said the 10-year PPEL plan can be tweaked in coming years. All projects will go through an approval process that will bring them back to the board.

“The idea of this is to paint a roadmap,” said board member Jeff Hassman.