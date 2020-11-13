WATCH NOW: Schools less positive about in-person learning as student, staff absences rise

Still, there are situations where more stringent measures have been used in the district. Last week, she said, parents at one school were told that “we’re going to another level of precautions, and we’re doing that as we need to” across Waterloo Schools.

Staffing worries

All of the superintendents contacted for this story said they have concerns about staff who need to quarantine because they’ve tested positive or are waiting for results related to a possible exposure. They said it is possible that factor more than any other could force them to seek a state waiver for a change from in-person education.

“We had 57 staff members out today across the district, for a variety of reasons (several of which are not COVID-related),” Waverly-Shell Rock’s Klamfoth said Wednesday. “Of those 57, we were able to find subs for just 17 of them.”

“It doesn’t take many of those in key positions before you’re in trouble,” said Voss, who noted the situation in Hudson Schools has been deteriorating this week. “We really are taking this day-by-day. My intent is to give families as much lead time as possible.”

Lindaman said COVID-19 related staffing issues have pushed administrators to new levels of creativity.