WATCH NOW: Retired educator creates video that encourages teaching the truth in schools

WATERLOO — Fact-based information was an essential part of what Denny McCabe communicated to his students as an American history teacher.

But after House File 802 was signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds in June, he became concerned that might not be possible any longer in the classroom. The legislation focuses on issues related to racism, sexism, diversity and inclusion. It prohibits the teaching of these so-called divisive concepts by public schools, universities, colleges, and government entities or including them in any mandatory training.

Now retired after a career at Hoover Middle School, McCabe is encouraging teachers in the Waterloo Community Schools to "Teach the Truth" through a video he created with the help of Denny Carlson. Just over six minutes long, it includes comments from two district teachers and several retired educators plus current and former students and other community members.

They will screen the video at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the second floor conference room of the Waterloo Public Library, 415 Commercial St. It will then be made public online, where the creators hope it will be shared widely.

McCabe described the video as a "statement to make people aware there is support for teachers who will go out on a limb," but acknowledged it's "probably wishful thinking" that it will change people's minds.

"I'm calling it a back-to-school teach the truth video, and it was kind of inspired by the Zinn Education group," said McCabe. The national Zinn Education Project last spring identified the legislation along with bills in 14 other states that it said endangered teachers' ability to teach truthfully in class.

Previously, he organized "A Day of Action: Educators Pledge to Teach the Truth" before undertaking this latest venture. McCabe said the Zinn Education Project plans to promote the video on social media once it's released.

In the video, he further explains what he and the others are asking of educators: "Teaching the truth simply means providing knowledge and awareness to reduce the ignorance that can lead to fear, hate and violence. Teaching the truth is not about being divisive; it's about presenting verifiable factual content, it's about knowing the truth about the past to improve the future."

Karla Koch, an English teacher at East High School, is one of the current teachers who speaks in the video.

"Basically, I'm just committed to teaching the truth and that's what I talk about in the video," she said. "I also talk about how my students expect to learn the truth in my classes at East High School. The truth is messy and I think one of the most important things we can do is stand up to state that."

She added, "I have no problem with my district and how they handle this, they're wonderful. This is about a state process."

According to the legislation, it does not prohibit use of curriculum that teaches topics of sexism or slavery and racial oppression, segregation, or discrimination. Among the list of concepts it outlaws are that moral character is determined by one’s race or sex and that the U.S. or Iowa are fundamentally racist.

"It's almost like they're trying to erase something," said Koch. "Pretending that things didn't happen will never make things better. ...

"There's so much in it and yet it says so little." Still, she observed, "I think it might be intended for intimidation."

McCabe agreed. "I think statewide and maybe nationwide 802 is having a chilling effect," he said.

