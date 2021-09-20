WATCH NOW: Protesters call for parental choice in Cedar Falls Schools' temporary mask mandate

CEDAR FALLS — A large group of protesters showed up Monday morning outside the Cedar Falls Community Schools administration building to denounce the district's temporary mask mandate.
On Friday, officials in Cedar Falls and Waterloo districts announced a weeklong mask mandate for elementary students as building level data is developed to determine next steps. It excludes recess, classroom time scheduled outside and lunch. The mandate was put in place at the preschool and elementary level because no vaccines are currently available for these students.
About 100 parents and other community members, including some children, stood along First Street in front of the Cedar Falls Schools' offices on either side of Pearl Street holding up signs for passing motorists, a number of whom honked their support. Along with parents of district students, there were some protesters whose children are enrolled in parochial schools or home schooled.
Protester Melissa Wittenburg said it was "kind of an odd decision" to create a temporary mandate. "I hope that they're rethinking that choice and the state law moves quickly in a favorable direction."
The school district made the change in response to a temporary restraining order issued by a federal judge last week on the continued implementation of a state law that prohibits masks in schools after a lawsuit challenging it was filed. The lawsuit was filed by parents who said not requiring masks in schools limited access to an equal education for their children, who have medical conditions that make them more susceptible to contracting COVID-19.
Wittenburg said she has pulled her son out of his fourth grade classroom in a Cedar Falls school. She plans to instruct him throughout the week using school curricular materials.
"I support personal parental choice," she explained. "I home-schooled my son last year to avoid masks, not illness. I don't think it's appropriate to take steps backward.
"If the mask mandate continues to be imposed, I will either home-school him or we will enroll him in another district that offers freedom of choice."
Other protesters sounded similar themes.
Sarah Stokes, who has children at both the junior high and high school, said the new policy is “unscientific, unethical, immoral, and probably illegal,” but stressed that “we’re not against anyone wearing a mask."
Lindsay Phillips of Cedar Falls has home-schooled her children for the last four years, but she showed up to voice her disappointment with the district's decision "because it is about protecting freedom and personal liberties."
Becky Mudd, whose children are enrolled in the Catholic schools, said she is concerned about "freedom of choice for all. For those who want to mask, they should be able to mask. If they don't want to mask they shouldn't have to."
She said it should be the same with COVID-19 vaccines.
While a lack of masking raises medical concerns for some students, Kristin Tompkins said "there's also children that are having problems wearing the mask." She said that might be anything from a student who faces breathing issues because of asthma to less serious problems that are still disruptive for a student's education. For example, Tompkins said that last year her son stopped wearing his glasses in a Cedar Falls Schools' classroom because they fogged up while he was in a mask.
"I am here for my kids and grandkids," said Kim Manfull of Cedar Falls. "It isn't about vaccines or Republicans or Democrats. It's about parental choice.
"My kids ought to have the right to choose, not the school district. I have six grandkids, and they're all different. Some do well with masks and some do not."
He objected to "the way that it was done" when the school district announced the temporary mask mandate at 4 p.m. Friday. He would have liked to see the announcement earlier in the week to give people a "few days to absorb" the district's decision. In addition, he said, "I think the superintendent should be out here talking with people."
Cedar Falls Schools' officials issued a statement in response to the protesters' concerns.
"We respect and value the input from all of our Cedar Falls families and community on this issue," said the statement, emailed to The Courier by district spokeswoman Janelle Darst. "We’re following our plan to establish a metrics system that will be released this week and will share our next steps at the elementary buildings."
Regan Hage, a parent who was close with the organizers of the protest, said it started with people communicating through group message, and then it “kinda blew up from there.”
“This is my son’s first year of school, and he has never worn a mask. He’s only 5,” she said. “It’s not appropriate to do that to young children, and I knew that we had to come up strong when they started this (policy) up again, otherwise they are just going to keep pushing and pushing it, and we won’t be able to get them to stop.”
A Facebook event for “peaceful protest against mask mandates” in the Cedar Falls Schools District was started, and people began showing up at about 8 a.m. Monday.
“Jesse Rusch and I (Jennifer Rusch) do not believe masking 3,000 elementary students is a ‘reasonable accommodation’ for children who have disabilities and deserve fair and equal access to schools,” reads one public Facebook post with a screenshot of the event listing. “There is a better way, one which will allow my children the same access they deserve. We are done being keyboard warriors. I will be at this protest as my work schedules allow for it. You’re invited to join me.”
Matt Ungs said he tried to send his child to Lincoln Elementary School without a mask but was “denied entry” by the principal. His child, who also attended at the protest, voiced his discontent with wearing face coverings in school.
Ungs doesn’t feel like there’s been transparency or any justification behind the latest mandate.
“They’re forcing fear upon our children. My kid doesn’t want to wear a mask,” he said.
Brandon Nicholson, who sent his kids to school Monday, said, “If it lasts all year, my kids will be getting pulled from school because I don’t want them hating school. I’ll send them somewhere where they can be happy.”
He noted that he’s fine with having them wear masks on the bus, but mandating they be worn all the time “is going too far.”
David Oswald, whose wife, Haley, was part of the group organizing people, said the peaceful protest acts as a teaching moment for his kids.
“We’re standing up for our kids. The district has its reasons, but I don’t think they’re good enough," he said. "Life is about taking risks. If you don’t feel right about something, you need to stand up for it. Wearing a mask should be a choice. It’s not something that should be forced upon you.”
Secondary students in both the Waterloo and Cedar Falls schools will continue to be “strongly encouraged” to wear masks, according to a joint statement released by the districts Friday afternoon. The statement said they worked closely and collaboratively to ensure a similar process is followed in each of them.
Waterloo, Cedar Falls schools announce weeklong mask mandate at elementaries while officials determine next steps
Most students in Waterloo’s middle schools, Cedar Falls’ junior highs and both districts' high schools have access to COVID-19 vaccinations, officials noted. Additionally, they have had the option of choosing virtual learning – including when the ban on mandates was in place – and are able to continue wearing masks.