WATCH NOW: Protesters call for parental choice in Cedar Falls Schools' temporary mask mandate

While a lack of masking raises medical concerns for some students, Kristin Tompkins said "there's also children that are having problems wearing the mask." She said that might be anything from a student who faces breathing issues because of asthma to less serious problems that are still disruptive for a student's education. For example, Tompkins said that last year her son stopped wearing his glasses in a Cedar Falls Schools' classroom because they fogged up while he was in a mask.

"I am here for my kids and grandkids," said Kim Manfull of Cedar Falls. "It isn't about vaccines or Republicans or Democrats. It's about parental choice.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"My kids ought to have the right to choose, not the school district. I have six grandkids, and they're all different. Some do well with masks and some do not."

He objected to "the way that it was done" when the school district announced the temporary mask mandate at 4 p.m. Friday. He would have liked to see the announcement earlier in the week to give people a "few days to absorb" the district's decision. In addition, he said, "I think the superintendent should be out here talking with people."

Cedar Falls Schools' officials issued a statement in response to the protesters' concerns.