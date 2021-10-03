WATCH NOW: Progress being made inside the new Lowell Elementary three months before school starts there

WATERLOO — Amidst the gray of drywall and poured concrete, bright and deep colors accent the classrooms and collaborative spaces of Lowell Elementary School.

Those splashes of green, blue, yellow, purple and more are signaling progress in the new building’s interior, just under three months before most construction wraps up.

The $21.94 million project at 1707 Williston Ave. led by Larson Construction of Independence is on track, officials say.

Lowell is expected to open Jan. 3 when students return from winter break. Children now attending school in space leased from Central Rivers Area Education Agency in Cedar Falls will be excused two days before the break so teachers can move their classrooms into the new building.

There’s a lot of anticipation about returning to the school’s home base south of downtown following an almost three-year absence. Lowell moved from the site where the new school is being constructed after a February 2019 roof collapse in the former building, eventually resulting in Waterloo Community Schools demolishing it.

“I am so excited to be back in Waterloo, back home, being able to see our families,” said Principal Carrie Heinzerling, who led The Courier on a tour of the building Friday. As a neighborhood school, the “majority of our kids get picked up or walk.” But with more busing to the temporary Cedar Falls location, she noted that the “super important” relationship building with families during drop-off and pick-up doesn’t happen as much.

“I know that’s one thing our entire staff is looking forward to,” said Heinzerling.

Work got underway last summer on the two-story 98,000-square-foot school. The brick exterior is complete and the building is mostly enclosed, aside from finishing entryways and installing large plates of glass in some areas.

Contractors are now focused on embedding squares of grade-level appropriate colors on what will be polished concrete floors leading into the kindergarten through second-grade wings on the school’s first level. They’re also working on walls and ceilings in classrooms and common areas.

Colors for each grade level on the floor and walls were decided by students from a set of choices offered by building planners.

“They did it at lunchtime with popsicle sticks,” said Marty Metcalf, Waterloo Schools’ director of operational services.

The new school has a capacity of 450 kindergarten through fifth-grade students, 100 more than the former building. That allows for four classrooms per grade in K-2 on the main level and three in grades 3-5 on the upper level.

“Right now, we’re at two sections of every grade, K-5,” said Heinzerling, with about 280 students. Earlier this year, the Board of Education approved an attendance boundary change that will bring more students into the building starting next fall.

All classrooms will be organized around collaborative areas that can be used by different groupings of students.

“Even compared to the old Lowell, each grade level has shared space outside of classrooms ... which will be different than what we’ve been able to do in the past,” she noted.

A 12-classroom preschool wing is also being constructed at the southeast end of the building, a feature that wasn’t previously part of the campus. It will have its own office and entryway, where parent parking is also located. Classes now housed at the Elk Run Preschool are expected to move to the new facility next fall.

“This pre-K wing contractually is not scheduled to be done until June 30,” said Metcalf. However, he added, “they’re pretty much on track to have it done” when the rest of construction is finished this winter.

In the middle of the the building’s south side, facing Williston Avenue, is the main entryway and the school offices. There are also individual administrator offices, a conference room, staff lounge, nursing mother room, teacher work space and family support worker office.

The gymnasium is located at the school’s southwest corner, adjacent to a stage and commons area where students will eat meals. The kitchen and serving area are north of that. The school’s music room is adjacent to the commons area.

North and west of the commons are the first- and second-grade wings while the kindergarten wing is to the northeast. In between those is the art room and an entryway for students arriving on the bus.

The art room will feature a glass wall, which has not yet been installed, opening to an outdoor courtyard on the north side of the building. A spacious media center with a high ceiling is on the south side of the building across the hallway that runs past the art room.

A staircase and an elevator in the commons area leads to the upper level. Lockers for fifth-graders, the only students who will have them, sit ready to be installed in a hallway at the top of the stairs. Metcalf said workers’ priority is completing the main level K-2 classrooms and common areas followed by the upper level.

Kindergarten rooms and their collaborative space will include a feature new to the district, doubling as the school’s storm shelter when a tornado or other severe weather approaches. The walls are about 18 inches thick, steel storm shutters can cover the windows and the ceiling is reinforced with massive sections of T-shaped pre-stressed concrete.

“In the case of a storm, the entire building comes down and occupies this space,” said Metcalf. Because of a change in building requirements, “this will be the first storm shelter we’ll have.” An expansion project underway at the Waterloo Career Center and Central Middle School will also have shelter space.

While Heinzerling believes people will appreciate all the improved features of the new school, community members haven’t forgotten the original Lowell. That has become clear to her when they talk about the project, including exterior sections with multicolored bricks that incorporate a gabled roof design paying homage to the first building.

“I will say – of all the comments we get – that people love that we have reincorporated (those design elements) from the old building,” she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.