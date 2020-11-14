WATCH NOW: Pre-apprenticeships provide new skill-building options at Waterloo Career Center

WATERLOO — Students at the Waterloo Career Center have some new opportunities to build skills that could lead to a job.

Waterloo Community Schools is launching quality pre-apprenticeships in construction, plumbing, electrical, nurse assistant and assembler/production technician. The Board of Education recently approved an agreement with Hawkeye Community College to set up the hands-on experiences that will be open to students starting at age 16.

"It's kind of the earn and learn model," Jeff Frost, the district's executive director of professional technical education, told the board. "They would be taking courses still at the career center." But they would also be learning at businesses that have agreed to be part of the program.

"Hawkeye has multiple employers lined up that want to get them into the quality pre-apprenticeship," said Frost. Students would "go out and work for that business as a paid apprentice, quality pre-apprentice."

The goal is for the career center to eventually offer pre-apprenticeships in all of its 18 technical programs.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}