WATCH NOW: Pre-apprenticeships provide new skill-building options at Waterloo Career Center
breaking top story

WATCH NOW: Pre-apprenticeships provide new skill-building options at Waterloo Career Center

WATERLOO — Students at the Waterloo Career Center have some new opportunities to build skills that could lead to a job.

Waterloo Community Schools is launching quality pre-apprenticeships in construction, plumbing, electrical, nurse assistant and assembler/production technician. The Board of Education recently approved an agreement with Hawkeye Community College to set up the hands-on experiences that will be open to students starting at age 16.

"It's kind of the earn and learn model," Jeff Frost, the district's executive director of professional technical education, told the board. "They would be taking courses still at the career center." But they would also be learning at businesses that have agreed to be part of the program.

"Hawkeye has multiple employers lined up that want to get them into the quality pre-apprenticeship," said Frost. Students would "go out and work for that business as a paid apprentice, quality pre-apprentice."

The goal is for the career center to eventually offer pre-apprenticeships in all of its 18 technical programs.

Frost explained that they are an "intermediary step" between internships available through the career center and registered apprenticeships. Students can participate in internships for particular career areas that last 100 hours. Of that time, 30 hours is probationary and the remaining 70 hours is paid through Waterloo Schools.

"Once they jump into the quality pre-apprenticeship, that's actually this business kinds of committing their money and saying we'll take them on," said Frost. Before that happens, though, students submit a resume and portfolio and go through an interview with the company.

After a pre-apprenticeship, students can continue with a registered apprenticeship. Those involve more learning and on-the-job experience as well as even greater commitment by the employer.

"We have a lot of students that are ready and wanting this next step with the intermediary phase, especially knowing that we only have one program right now that has registered apprenticeships," said Frost. He noted that the district hopes to expand its registered apprenticeship offerings, as well.

