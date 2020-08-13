WATCH NOW: Plans in place for return to Cedar Falls Schools, but officials vow to remain flexible

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Community Schools plans to start elementary classes Aug. 24 and have all secondary students return by the end of the first week.

However, despite “hundreds of hours” invested by multiple committees creating the district’s Return to Learn plan, Superintendent Andy Pattee emphasized to the Board of Education this week that changes could still be made. All of that depends on if officials begin to see COVID-19 spreading in the district.

“Our focus has to be on an ability to pivot quickly based on data,” he said. “Flexibility is going to be crucial as we go through this process.”

Families also could choose to have their children learn online from home. An estimated 900 students will do that for at least the fall term.

“Right now, we’re roughly around 16.5% of students that will be online,” said Pattee. “And so about 84% of our students plan to be face to face.”