WATCH NOW: Plans in place for return to Cedar Falls Schools, but officials vow to remain flexible

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Community Schools plans to start elementary classes Aug. 24 and have all secondary students return by the end of the first week.
However, despite “hundreds of hours” invested by multiple committees creating the district’s Return to Learn plan, Superintendent Andy Pattee emphasized to the Board of Education this week that changes could still be made. All of that depends on if officials begin to see COVID-19 spreading in the district.
“Our focus has to be on an ability to pivot quickly based on data,” he said. “Flexibility is going to be crucial as we go through this process.”
Families also could choose to have their children learn online from home. An estimated 900 students will do that for at least the fall term.
“Right now, we’re roughly around 16.5% of students that will be online,” said Pattee. “And so about 84% of our students plan to be face to face.”
Elementary school students returning in person will be kept in “tight bubbles” for each classroom during the first two weeks, said Pattee. “We’ll be able to keep those students really close together and not have a lot of interaction across grade spans, grade levels.” Masks and social distancing measures will also be in place.
Junior high and high school students will return in waves during the first week.
“We’re going to start with a graduated approach at the secondary level, so we can start building out some of those bubbles,” Pattee explained. “Health and safety routines are going to continue to be crucial to ensure that we have any frameworks of face-to-face learning going forward.”
Secondary students will return on this schedule:
- Aug. 24, only seventh-graders at the junior highs and only sophomores at the high school.
- Aug. 25, only eighth-graders at the junior highs and only juniors at the high school.
- Aug. 26, only ninth-graders at the junior highs and only seniors at the high school.
“And then, depending on how everything goes – because, again, flexibility and fluidity are going to be crucial – we’ll start that Thursday (Aug. 27) potentially with all grade levels at both junior highs and the high school,” said Pattee. “We do know that easing in with the secondary schedule is going to help us to see are there positive (testing) kids, are there bubbles, are there issues, are students having symptoms as we have them self-screened.”
He also noted that, with the University of Northern Iowa starting classes Monday, more people are coming into the community who could potentially impact coronavirus rates.
“That’s going to be a huge indicator of spread and rates,” said Pattee. “That is something we are going to watch very closely.”
Pattee said most teachers and other staff already knew their assignments, if they’d be working online rather than in person. Work was underway on scheduling earlier this week with the remaining teacher assignments being made.
“We’re trying to make those decisions on what the baseline is for student requests so we can try to accommodate those,” he noted. Numbers of students at each grade level is another consideration in assignments.
Teaching concerns
One teacher spoke during the board’s public comment period with concerns about her teaching assignment.
“I was recently denied the reasonable accommodation to teach remotely,” said Jennifer Schultz. Her elementary school-age son has “risk factors for severe consequences with COVID” including underdeveloped lungs and asthma that has required hospitalization. She is concerned about being exposed to the virus and infecting her child.
“I was denied not because of a lack of medical relevance but because too many others in my content area have underlying issues,” said Schultz. She took issue with fully in-person classes and said “many comparable districts” will use a hybrid plan, calling on Cedar Falls Schools to do the same.
The district has developed in-person and online models along with a hybrid approach, in which students are learning in-person at school and online at home. Currently, there are no plans to use the hybrid model this fall.
Pattee said later in the meeting that one of the challenges with a hybrid model is balancing the load for staff “so it’s not requiring 12-hour work days” between the two groups of students. He suggested teachers would end up working with online students outside of the regular school day.
Responding specifically to Schultz’s comments, he noted the district is required to provide accommodations for any staff member who is at high medical risk. District officials also attempted to accommodate those with less-severe risks or whose family members have medical conditions, but the “different layers” of need make it challenging to satisfy all requests.
“We really try to work through that diligently,” Pattee said.
