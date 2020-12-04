WATCH NOW: New Lowell Elementary School rising out of busy construction site

Project manager Nathan Compton, an ISG architect, noted that construction is on schedule.

“They have done a fantastic job speed-wise, as you can see,” he said. “They’ve been doing a really good job of hitting the dates they need to hit.

“They’re getting all the masonry up and the roof deck on,” Compton added. There’s “a lot of masonry going on to get the whole building enclosed.” Metal roof decking will be in place next, with the aim of keeping snow out of the walled-in sections.

Walls are in place for the first floor of a classroom wing at the west end of the property as contractors work on concrete decking for the second floor, which has a wide stairway leading up to it. Nearby, closer to Williston Avenue and what will be the school’s main entry, the much taller gymnasium walls are in place. A series of steel joists stretch across the opening at the top, the first step towards installing the roof decking and membrane.

A line of scaffolding rising even higher, encased in plastic sheeting, stands to the north of the gym at the back of the adjacent cafeteria and kitchen space, ready for the next big wall to be built.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}