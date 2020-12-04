WATCH NOW: New Lowell Elementary School rising out of busy construction site

WATERLOO — A new school is taking shape, rising in recent months from the site where its predecessor stood for almost nine decades.
Progress at the high profile location south of U.S. Highway 218 can be seen daily by thousands of commuters driving past downtown. The namesake Lowell Elementary School, which faces Williston Avenue, will be larger than the first one at 94,000 square feet with room for 450 students.
Work by Larson Construction of Independence on the $21.94 million building got underway this summer following demolition of the original Lowell. Waterloo Community Schools and its insurance provider decided to replace the school after a portion of the roof collapsed. With architectural fees and costs such as furniture and kitchen equipment, the total project is estimated at $24.21 million.
Construction is expected to be completed during the next year so students and teachers can move in for the start of second semester in January 2022. Architects with ISG walked through the beginnings of the school with The Courier this week and discussed the work going on there now.
“It’s really aggressive from a construction standpoint to build a 90,000-square-foot building in 18 months,” said Tim Verheyen, an ISG vice president and civil engineer. “Once they decided to move forward with new construction, it was a really fast turnaround.”
Project manager Nathan Compton, an ISG architect, noted that construction is on schedule.
“They have done a fantastic job speed-wise, as you can see,” he said. “They’ve been doing a really good job of hitting the dates they need to hit.
“They’re getting all the masonry up and the roof deck on,” Compton added. There’s “a lot of masonry going on to get the whole building enclosed.” Metal roof decking will be in place next, with the aim of keeping snow out of the walled-in sections.
Walls are in place for the first floor of a classroom wing at the west end of the property as contractors work on concrete decking for the second floor, which has a wide stairway leading up to it. Nearby, closer to Williston Avenue and what will be the school’s main entry, the much taller gymnasium walls are in place. A series of steel joists stretch across the opening at the top, the first step towards installing the roof decking and membrane.
A line of scaffolding rising even higher, encased in plastic sheeting, stands to the north of the gym at the back of the adjacent cafeteria and kitchen space, ready for the next big wall to be built.
Support Local Journalism
Further to the east on the property, walls are up around the kindergarten wing. In between the two-story first- through fifth-grade section and the kindergarten wing will be the art room with a glass wall opening to an outdoor courtyard.
A hallway and other core functions of the school, such as the media center and office space, will be beyond that, closer to Williston Avenue. There will also be a large preschool wing. Foundations and some concrete decking are in place for these areas, but walls haven’t been built yet.
Kindergarten through fifth-grade classrooms plus the common areas and classrooms will account for 76,000 square feet of the building. The kindergarten wing includes 9,000 square feet and will also serve as the safe room where all students and staff from across the building can gather in case of a tornado. It features 12-inch reinforced masonry and will have its own heating, ventilating and air conditioning system.
The 12-classroom preschool wing will account for the building’s remaining approximately 19,000 square feet. Compton said preschool classrooms may be finished after December 2021, depending on how construction progresses.
Altogether, the school will have about 40 classrooms. Upper grades will be on the second floor of the first- through fifth-grade section.
Parking and student drop-off areas will grow with lots on both the east and west side of the school along Williston Avenue. The bus lane will be on the opposite side of the building off of Highway 218.
The new school won’t resemble the original one, but designers have planned some special touches to pay homage to it. That include the same color bricks and some similar architectural touches, particularly related to gabled roofs.
“We kind of tried to do a modern take on it,” said Verheyen.
The newest Waterloo Schools’ building “won’t look like anything they currently have,” he added – including the schools constructed during the past two decades. That is due to design refinements over the years and the “unique characteristics of the site,” which is triangular and smaller than properties for most other schools built in that time.
Photos: Lowell school construction December 2020
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!