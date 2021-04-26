WATCH NOW: Nearly $29 million contract for Central, career center construction approved by Waterloo school board

Payne said historically district building projects haven’t needed another geothermal well. So, testing will be completed when the project is done to make the determination if that is drilled.

Construction would be funded with district revenues from the statewide 1% sales tax for schools. Total project costs are estimated at $35 million. That also includes a 5% contingency fund, architect’s fees, furniture, equipment and other costs.

Central and the career center are located in the same building at 1348-1350 Katoski Drive. However, Lindaman noted that renovation of the middle school was initially going to be the only focus of the project. Built as a high school in 1972, she said that Central “really hadn’t been touched at all” for upgrades, aside from a recent six-classroom renovation and facade updates spurred by career center remodeling on the north side of the building.

But district officials knew that down the road they wanted to expand the career center, which houses 18 technical education programs where high school students can earn concurrent college credit. And Waterloo Schools was awarded a $1 million state grant earlier this year to help fund that expansion.