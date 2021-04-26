WATCH NOW: Nearly $29 million contract for Central, career center construction approved by Waterloo school board

WATERLOO — Despite getting only two bids, officials are pleased with the $28.86 million contract approved Monday for a project remodeling Central Middle School and expanding the Waterloo Career Center.
The Board of Education awarded the contract to Larson Construction of Independence, which had the lowest base and overall bid. Contractors submitted proposals for five alternate bids that the board included in the project.
“It was pretty much on the estimate, just a smidgen above,” said Superintendent Jane Lindaman.
Cardinal Construction of Waterloo, the other contractor, submitted a combined bid of $29.53 million.
“We very much appreciate these bids, they’re competitive bids,” said board member Lyle Schmitt, who sits on Waterloo Community Schools’ facilities committee.
Kate Payne of InVision Architecture, which designed the project, said she reached out to builders as far away as Dubuque and Ames in an attempt to get additional proposals for the project.
“Typically, we would see a little bit more, but it’s a very strange market right now,” she said. “I felt we were pretty lucky, really, to get two.”
Larson’s base bid on the project was $27.85 million. Alternates adding the other $1 million included $525,000 for additional middle school roof replacement, $180,000 for Central student lockers, $260,000 for a possible second geothermal well, $35,000 for the auditorium carpet and $5,000 for elevator hoistway door panels.
Payne said historically district building projects haven’t needed another geothermal well. So, testing will be completed when the project is done to make the determination if that is drilled.
Construction would be funded with district revenues from the statewide 1% sales tax for schools. Total project costs are estimated at $35 million. That also includes a 5% contingency fund, architect’s fees, furniture, equipment and other costs.
Central and the career center are located in the same building at 1348-1350 Katoski Drive. However, Lindaman noted that renovation of the middle school was initially going to be the only focus of the project. Built as a high school in 1972, she said that Central “really hadn’t been touched at all” for upgrades, aside from a recent six-classroom renovation and facade updates spurred by career center remodeling on the north side of the building.
But district officials knew that down the road they wanted to expand the career center, which houses 18 technical education programs where high school students can earn concurrent college credit. And Waterloo Schools was awarded a $1 million state grant earlier this year to help fund that expansion.
Board member Shanlee McNally said the fact that Central students will be able to stay on the same campus during remodeling of their school is “one of the things that I’m really happy about” with the project.
Work will begin this spring on the 60,000-square-foot expansion west of the existing career center. It will be completed by the summer of 2022, with Central students moving into the space while renovation proceeds on the school south of the commons. The work on Central will be completed by July 30, 2023.
After that, said Schmitt, “the initial expansion of the career center will be available” to add more technical education programs. The district’s goal is to eventually grow to 30 programs, and the addition is expected to provide space for that.