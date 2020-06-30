WATCH NOW: Nashua-Plainfield teacher wins National History Day award

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NASHUA — Suzy Turner, a teacher at Nashua-Plainfield High School, was honored recently by the National History Day Contest.

She won the Patricia Behring Teacher of the Year Award for the senior division, which includes grades nine through 12, and will receive $10,000. The award is sponsored by Patricia Behring, widow of the late Kenneth E. Behring, who previously sponsored the National History Day Contest for many years.

Each of the 58 National History Day affiliates could nominate one high school teacher for this award, and Turner was the nominee from Iowa. She has been teaching and coaching National History Day students for 16 years.

She not only inspires and teaches students to gain a more thorough understanding of history, but also shares her wealth of experience with colleagues. Turner serves as a mentor for fellow educators to support their implementation of NHD and project-based learning in their classrooms.