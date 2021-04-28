WATCH NOW: In-person summer school to be offered at 10 Waterloo buildings

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Administrators are looking at elementary school students’ reading skills based on winter testing using FAST, or the Formative Assessment System for Teachers. At the middle schools, they are looking at students who have received two or more F’s. High school students’ grades will also be a factor in determining who will be targeted to take the classes this summer.

Site coordinators are in place at each school where services will be offered. “They are making contact with these families,” said Mohorne.

Officials also talked about changing protocols as Waterloo Schools’ staff are vaccinated.

Those who were fully vaccinated more than two weeks ago no longer need to quarantine or get tested after exposure to someone with COVID-19 unless they have symptoms. The district is also suspending its temperature checks of staff for the remainder of the school year. Water fountains in the schools were turned on April 20 and can be used for the first time since the pandemic began.

Fewer than six elementary students as well as high school students and staff currently have positive COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Schools. Students quarantining because of a positive case or exposure total 52 at the elementary level, 19 at the middle schools and 17 at the high schools. Fewer than six middle school staff are quarantining.