WATCH NOW: In-person summer school to be offered at 10 Waterloo buildings

WATERLOO — In-person summer school will be offered this year at 10 buildings with transportation available for all students.
Waterloo Community Schools is contacting every family about the details this week, officials told the Board of Education on Monday. Busing was an option last year for kindergarten through eighth-grade students. This summer, high school students will be eligible to ride the bus, as well.
Programs will be held at Becker, Cunningham, Highland, Irving, Kittrell and Lincoln elementary schools; Hoover Middle School; and East, Expo and West high schools. Offering services virtually to students at home is not a high priority for the district this year.
“We did try some last summer,” said Stephanie Mohorne, associate superintendent for educational services. “Our data – except at the high school – was terrible.” Waterloo Schools is looking at a possible virtual summer learning option for high school students.
“We are still planning on requiring masks,” Mohorne added, to protect students and staff from COVID-19 exposure. That directive will remain in place until guidance changes from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Mohorne said the the district is targeting certain students with academic needs for summer school. That includes those whose learning may be lagging because of the spring 2020 shutdown of schools and remote or hybrid learning during the current year.
Administrators are looking at elementary school students’ reading skills based on winter testing using FAST, or the Formative Assessment System for Teachers. At the middle schools, they are looking at students who have received two or more F’s. High school students’ grades will also be a factor in determining who will be targeted to take the classes this summer.
Site coordinators are in place at each school where services will be offered. “They are making contact with these families,” said Mohorne.
Officials also talked about changing protocols as Waterloo Schools’ staff are vaccinated.
Those who were fully vaccinated more than two weeks ago no longer need to quarantine or get tested after exposure to someone with COVID-19 unless they have symptoms. The district is also suspending its temperature checks of staff for the remainder of the school year. Water fountains in the schools were turned on April 20 and can be used for the first time since the pandemic began.
Fewer than six elementary students as well as high school students and staff currently have positive COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Schools. Students quarantining because of a positive case or exposure total 52 at the elementary level, 19 at the middle schools and 17 at the high schools. Fewer than six middle school staff are quarantining.
Kingsley Botchway, chief officer of human resources and equity, said the policy requiring everyone in the schools to wear a mask will remain in effect for the rest of the 2020-21 year.
As far masking for next fall, “that’s still an ongoing conversation,” he said. “We haven’t made any determination so far.”