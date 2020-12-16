WATCH NOW: Higher substitute pay rate helping Waterloo Schools fill absences at critical points

WATERLOO — It can be tough for schools to find enough substitutes this year, particularly when they go through a period of increased staff absences due to COVID-19.
Waterloo Community Schools has found a solution for the most difficult situations: Pay a premium to those filling in.
Kingsley Botchway, chief officer for human resources and equity, told the Board of Education this week that the district has offered a special substitute rate of $200 per day at points for schools that have struggled in this way. Waterloo Schools otherwise pays $130 per day for substitutes, increasing to $150 for long-term assignments.
Along with staff absent for positive coronavirus cases or quarantining due to possible exposure, he noted some teachers were away because they had taken leave.
Hoover Middle School benefited from the increased pay during the week of Nov. 9 as did Kingsley Elementary School and George Washington Carver Academy during the week of Nov. 16. So far, around 20 substitutes have been paid the special rate.
"We know money talks," said Botchway.
Board member Lyle Schmitt voiced concern about the approach.

"I guess I'd rather look at an overall increase in sub rates," he said. Schmitt suggested this could be a "quicksand" for the district that would cause potential substitutes to hold out until administrators resort to the higher pay.
Botchway noted that decisions to use the approach were "made after a lot of conversations."
"I think we have to think of this as a short-term option," added Superintendent Jane Lindaman. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, district officials "had a lot more options" to fill absences on a given day.
Waterloo Schools' human resources office is also taking another step to ensure a more steady supply of substitute staff, drawing on existing employees.
Staff who take the substitute authorization course and obtain the license through the state's Board of Educational Examiners can have their related costs reimbursed by the district. Those with at least 60 hours of post-secondary education are eligible. In return, the employee must sign a two-year agreement to only substitute for Waterloo Schools.
"Less than 30 employees have taken advantage of this," said Botchway. But "it added some coverage we wouldn't have had otherwise."
