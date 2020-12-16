WATCH NOW: Higher substitute pay rate helping Waterloo Schools fill absences at critical points

WATERLOO — It can be tough for schools to find enough substitutes this year, particularly when they go through a period of increased staff absences due to COVID-19.

Waterloo Community Schools has found a solution for the most difficult situations: Pay a premium to those filling in.

Kingsley Botchway, chief officer for human resources and equity, told the Board of Education this week that the district has offered a special substitute rate of $200 per day at points for schools that have struggled in this way. Waterloo Schools otherwise pays $130 per day for substitutes, increasing to $150 for long-term assignments.

Along with staff absent for positive coronavirus cases or quarantining due to possible exposure, he noted some teachers were away because they had taken leave.

Hoover Middle School benefited from the increased pay during the week of Nov. 9 as did Kingsley Elementary School and George Washington Carver Academy during the week of Nov. 16. So far, around 20 substitutes have been paid the special rate.

"We know money talks," said Botchway.

Board member Lyle Schmitt voiced concern about the approach.

