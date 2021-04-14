WATCH NOW: Groundbreaking celebrates recent start of construction on a new Denver middle and high school

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After the groundbreaking, Krebsbach marveled at the progress the district is making with its facilities.

"I never dreamed that I'd be standing here twice with a shovel in five years," he said.

Laures said the piles of gravel on the site are being used for geopiers that involve drilling down into the ground and then packing in the rock to create a stable foundation for the building. Construction will begin when that work is completed in the coming days.

Officials are hoping the community steps up to close the gap on a portion of the construction budget. Part of the expense for a wrestling room and equipment that was kept in the project despite costs coming in above estimates is expected to be offset with the help of donations.

"There's some fundraising that's going to happen by the local wrestling club," said Krebsbach. "Their goal is to raise $275,000."

Laures added, "We so much appreciate the support of our community, because we just could not make it without them."

Voters approved a $7.75 million bond issue last year to help fund construction. It will be repaid by extending an existing property tax levy for another six years to 2042.