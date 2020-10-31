WATCH NOW: Full-time return to East, West buildings considered by Waterloo Schools for in-person students

One parent, board member Stacie Mills, expressed reservations about what that would look like for a slice of the day, the lunch period.

“If we have all the A-B (day) kids together, they’re going to have their masks off for that 15 minutes off continuous time,” said Mills, while in close contact.

If the decision is made to go forward with the high school change, it would help the district with the larger shift already underway towards prioritizing academics over minimizing the potential for exposure to COVID-19.

“At the very beginning of the year ... we really weighted health and safety very heavily,” said Lindaman. “The student achievement and the learning was super important, but we knew we needed to keep our kids safe. And because we were operating in quite unfamiliar territory, we really felt like we needed to put a lot of focus on that.”

School administrators have been able to assess the dangers to students and staff in the buildings as well as how to minimize them since classes started in August, though.

“We really do feel like we have some routines really laid out,” Lindaman explained. “We feel like it’s time to really tip those scales and really work on prioritizing the instruction.