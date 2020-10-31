WATCH NOW: Full-time return to East, West buildings considered by Waterloo Schools for in-person students

WATERLOO — After months of making student health their main concern, Waterloo Community Schools’ officials want to shift the balance back toward academics.
As part of the push, Superintendent Jane Lindaman told the Board of Education recently that the district is exploring its options for returning East and West high school students to the buildings five days per week.
Currently, students are divided into two groups that physically attend classes every other day, for a total of five days every two weeks. East and West are the only district schools that don’t have their in-person students in class every day.
Families would still be allowed to have their children do all their learning online from home. At the beginning of the year, about 2,200 students were participating in the virtual option districtwide, or over 20% of the total enrolled.
Waterloo Schools has contacted families with children at the two high schools to get their input about potentially making the change for second semester, which starts Jan. 19. The district is asking, “What would it look like if we could come back at semester?” said Lindaman.
“We’re still looking at that. That is not an announcement,” she emphasized. “I’m not ready to declare, ‘Hey, this is what we’re doing,’ but that’s what we shared with our families,” as a possible option.
One parent, board member Stacie Mills, expressed reservations about what that would look like for a slice of the day, the lunch period.
“If we have all the A-B (day) kids together, they’re going to have their masks off for that 15 minutes off continuous time,” said Mills, while in close contact.
If the decision is made to go forward with the high school change, it would help the district with the larger shift already underway towards prioritizing academics over minimizing the potential for exposure to COVID-19.
“At the very beginning of the year ... we really weighted health and safety very heavily,” said Lindaman. “The student achievement and the learning was super important, but we knew we needed to keep our kids safe. And because we were operating in quite unfamiliar territory, we really felt like we needed to put a lot of focus on that.”
School administrators have been able to assess the dangers to students and staff in the buildings as well as how to minimize them since classes started in August, though.
“We really do feel like we have some routines really laid out,” Lindaman explained. “We feel like it’s time to really tip those scales and really work on prioritizing the instruction.
“If you are in the buildings, our principals are doing a lot of walk-throughs right now, they’re in the classrooms,” she said. “They’re giving feedback on instruction.” By contrast, that classroom feedback was about “the safety of the kids” at the beginning of the year.
School staff are deep into analysis of results from the Formative Assessment System for Teachers, which is given multiple times per year to kindergarten through sixth-grade students across the state. It is designed to evaluate a student’s achievement and skills. They are also analyzing the first round of district-based student assessments.
While Lindaman didn’t have specifics available at the meeting, she said district educators have already “learned a lot” from achievement data this year.
“We are definitely noticing some gaps,” she said. “We are learning some about where things stand – where we need to target, where we need to focus our efforts.”
