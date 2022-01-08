WATCH NOW: Families visit Lowell Elementary as they celebrate students' homecoming

WATERLOO — Children were handed colorful pointed party hats or yellow plastic construction helmets and one of several noise makers as they arrived at Lowell Elementary School on Thursday evening.
As the first week of school in the new building at 1707 Williston St. wound down, an open house was held for families of students.
“This is stuff kids will remember. It’s a welcome home party,” said literacy coach Annette Duncan.
Nearly three years after a roof collapse at the previous building on the same site closed the school and moved students to a temporary facility in Cedar Falls, it was a homecoming for students – and their families, who had the opportunity to tour the building for the first time.
Along with the party favors, Duncan handed out scavenger hunt sheets to arriving families in the commons area just inside the entryway.
“They turn it in for a free book,” said Duncan after visiting all the locations listed on the sheet. The books were laid out on the cafeteria tables.
Students eat meals in the commons area, which also serves as the building’s crossroads. The office, art and music rooms, and gym are all off the central space. Students can also get to classroom wings – hallways lead to preschool and kindergarten, first- and second-grade classrooms on the first floor. A stairway along the north wall of the commons leads to the third- through fifth-grade wings.
Each grade level is associated with a color – green, blue, yellow, red and more – seen on some of the walls, floor tiles and in patches of carpet that is otherwise a gray pattern. The 12-classroom preschool wing is the only area that visitors didn’t have access to. Construction work is still being finished there, and it’s not scheduled to open until next fall.
A black and white photograph of the old Lowell fills the wall space above the stairs to the second floor. Original parts of that building were nearly 90 years old when it was demolished, but an addition was also constructed during a multi-year process between 2004 and 2007. Most of the school was re-roofed at that time, as well.
Facades of the old Lowell featuring gabled roofs that can be seen in the picture are echoed on the exterior of the new building.
“I remember the old Lowell, I even went to school at the old Lowell,” said parent Autumn Zuniga. “It was sad to see that go.”
Still, she liked what she saw while looking around the new building with her son, Eric, a fifth-grader, and her preschool-aged daughter.
“It’s amazing. I really love the library, and he takes that from me,” said Zuniga, of her son.
“It’s been really nice,” Eric said of his first days at the school. “The classrooms are really big.” He noted that everything from the library to the gym and the stairs bring back memories of the old Lowell for him.
“And it’s close to home,” added Zuniga. “We just live a block and a half away.”
Nicole Staudt, a second-grade teacher, never worked in the old Lowell – only at the temporary location in Cedar Falls, which is the former facilities for the area education agency. She has been appreciating the new building.
“It’s amazing. It’s the little things that you don’t realize,” said Staudt, like a classroom window or having a room nearer to team members.
Principal Carrie Heinzerling said it was a good first week at the new school. Students are excited about everything from the new furniture to the pictures on the walls, she noted.
“We did tours the first day,” she said, with the children. “It’s so fun to see their faces.”
Contractors work on the first- through fifth-grade classroom section of the new Lowell Elementary School.
With the gymnasium walls in place at Lowell Elementary School, roofing work is the next step to get it enclosed. The cafeteria and kitchen will be located through the opening where the truck is parked.
The Lowell Elementary School building site in Waterloo was busy Dec. 2, 2020, with construction workers and equipment.
Contractors work on the first- through fifth-grade classroom section of the new Lowell Elementary School.
Construction workers gather at a staging area Wednesday in what will be a hallway coming off the stairway to a second floor classroom wing.
A crane hoists construction materials to a work station Dec. 2, 2020, at the Lowell Elementary School building site.
A crane hoists construction materials to a work station Wednesday at the Lowell Elementary School building site.
Scaffolding is set for work to begin at the Lowell Elementary School construction site Wednesday.
Construction workers on a lift at the Lowell Elementary School building site Wednesday.
The writing on a steel beam tells exactly where it should be at the Lowell Elementary School construction site.
A worker steadies a cart of construction materials at Lowell Elementary School Wednesday as it is being hoisted up to him.
With the gymnasium walls in place at Lowell Elementary School, roofing work is the next step to get it enclosed. The cafeteria and kitchen will be located through the opening where the truck is parked.
Construction is underway at the Lowell Elementary School site where crews are building a new school.