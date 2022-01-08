 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story

WATCH NOW: Families visit Lowell Elementary as they celebrate students' homecoming

Lowell Elementary School held an open house for families Jan. 6, 2022, as the first week in the new building was drawing to a close.

WATERLOO — Children were handed colorful pointed party hats or yellow plastic construction helmets and one of several noise makers as they arrived at Lowell Elementary School on Thursday evening.

As the first week of school in the new building at 1707 Williston St. wound down, an open house was held for families of students.

“This is stuff kids will remember. It’s a welcome home party,” said literacy coach Annette Duncan.

Nearly three years after a roof collapse at the previous building on the same site closed the school and moved students to a temporary facility in Cedar Falls, it was a homecoming for students – and their families, who had the opportunity to tour the building for the first time.

Lowell 3

The Lowell Elementary library at the school's new building during an open house on Thursday in Waterloo.

Along with the party favors, Duncan handed out scavenger hunt sheets to arriving families in the commons area just inside the entryway.

“They turn it in for a free book,” said Duncan after visiting all the locations listed on the sheet. The books were laid out on the cafeteria tables.

People are also reading…

Students eat meals in the commons area, which also serves as the building’s crossroads. The office, art and music rooms, and gym are all off the central space. Students can also get to classroom wings – hallways lead to preschool and kindergarten, first- and second-grade classrooms on the first floor. A stairway along the north wall of the commons leads to the third- through fifth-grade wings.

Lowell 5

The Lowell Elementary music room at the school's new building during an open house on Thursday in Waterloo.

Each grade level is associated with a color – green, blue, yellow, red and more – seen on some of the walls, floor tiles and in patches of carpet that is otherwise a gray pattern. The 12-classroom preschool wing is the only area that visitors didn’t have access to. Construction work is still being finished there, and it’s not scheduled to open until next fall.

A black and white photograph of the old Lowell fills the wall space above the stairs to the second floor. Original parts of that building were nearly 90 years old when it was demolished, but an addition was also constructed during a multi-year process between 2004 and 2007. Most of the school was re-roofed at that time, as well.

Facades of the old Lowell featuring gabled roofs that can be seen in the picture are echoed on the exterior of the new building.

5 months for $5

“I remember the old Lowell, I even went to school at the old Lowell,” said parent Autumn Zuniga. “It was sad to see that go.”

Still, she liked what she saw while looking around the new building with her son, Eric, a fifth-grader, and her preschool-aged daughter.

“It’s amazing. I really love the library, and he takes that from me,” said Zuniga, of her son.

“It’s been really nice,” Eric said of his first days at the school. “The classrooms are really big.” He noted that everything from the library to the gym and the stairs bring back memories of the old Lowell for him.

Lowell 6

The gymnasium at Lowell Elementary School's new building.

“And it’s close to home,” added Zuniga. “We just live a block and a half away.”

Nicole Staudt, a second-grade teacher, never worked in the old Lowell – only at the temporary location in Cedar Falls, which is the former facilities for the area education agency. She has been appreciating the new building.

“It’s amazing. It’s the little things that you don’t realize,” said Staudt, like a classroom window or having a room nearer to team members.

Principal Carrie Heinzerling said it was a good first week at the new school. Students are excited about everything from the new furniture to the pictures on the walls, she noted.

“We did tours the first day,” she said, with the children. “It’s so fun to see their faces.”

Photos: Lowell school construction December 2020

The Lowell Elementary School building site in Waterloo was busy Dec. 2, 2020, with construction workers and equipment. These photos get you up close to all the activity.

1 of 10

INSIDE

Bus issues cause Waterloo cancellation. A2

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education Reporter

I cover local schools and higher education for The Courier, where I’ve been a reporter for the past two decades. I’m a Minnesota native and have previously worked for newspapers there and in Illinois.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Lowell open house

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News