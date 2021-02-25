WATCH NOW: Equity committee taking steps to address racism in Cedar Falls Schools

CEDAR FALLS — Jennifer Onuigbo knows that racist behavior occurs in Cedar Falls Community Schools because her children experienced it.
“They are black and they were subjected to racism during their time in Cedar Falls Schools,” she told the Board of Education this week.
But Onuigbo believes the district is striving to deal with the problems through its equity committee, of which she is a member.
“The equity committee is working with intention and a determination to dismantle racism in the district,” she said, speaking during the board’s public forum.
Her comments preceded a presentation to the board Monday about the committee. The group’s work came into focus during recent weeks as several racist social media posts surfaced that were created by students.
District officials sped up a timeline to launch an equity resources website, which was unveiled earlier this month. It includes areas for students, staff, and families and contains sections for listening, learning and taking action. The website had been in the works for months.
“After the murder of George Floyd this summer we really recommitted, refocused and got crystal clear in our vision and what our goals were,” said Tara Estep, the district’s executive director of enrichment and special programs, who leads the committee.
Bess Streeter Aldrich Elementary School Principal Kim Cross, a three-decade veteran of the committee, was excited about the new approach.
“We knew especially this summer that it was time to do something, and we did meet a lot,” she said. In the past, “we met quarterly, we looked at the data. We didn’t have the action plan that we have now.”
“Our shared goal is to make actionable change to ensure that every student feels safe, supported and heard,” said Estep. “It’s actionable change – not to read about it, not to talk about it.”
The 39-member committee’s plans are centered around four groups: Students, staff, the system and the community. Members include central administrators, staff from all 10 district schools, and community residents. Board members Nate Gruber and Alan Heisterkamp are on the committee.
“We can’t be blind to the fact that there is racism in our district,” said Cross.
Regarding students who experience that, “I can honestly say I don’t walk in their shoes, but I have a little bit of understanding of what they may be feeling,” she noted. Cross, who is ethnically Japanese, moved to the U.S. as a child. “Our family was the only Asian family in the whole neighborhood.”
Onuigbo said what her children faced was sometimes subtle and other times more blatant.
A teacher used only the first initial of their last name in addressing them “because it was too hard” to pronounce, she said. “There was the resource teacher who falsely accused my brown child of stealing a white child’s ID to use at lunch. There was a girl who repeatedly called my daughter the N-word but said it was OK because it had an “A” on the end.
“It hurts and it angers me to my core to know that I put my children into a school system that caused them harm,” she said. “The district’s motto is ‘Every Student Every Day.’ In order to fully live up to this motto every employee in our school system must be actively and vocally anti-racist.”
Estep acknowledged the district is “far from there,” but said it has made progress.
In a response to a statement that the district posted on its website during the summer expressing support for Black people, “we heard a lot of stories, we had some social media posts. As a district, we reached out to each person that posted a story or a concern.”
Listening rooms were set up last fall to create a safe space for students to share their stories. An anonymous survey was started to gather data that informed the committee’s work.
Learning opportunities and lessons related to interacting with people of color were provided for junior high and high school students. A system was set up to report racist incidents through a computer app, which can be done anonymously.
Amaya Thornton, a Cedar Falls High School sophomore, said a new Black student union is one way the district is supporting people of color.
“We are a student-led group that focuses on giving minority students within our schools a voice, a power to make change,” she said. “Many students know they are unheard. They do not feel like they are represented, and our goal is to change that.”
District staff has gone through a series of training sessions since August on topics such as microaggressions, implicit bias and privilege. Estep said the district is “being intentional” about following an equity checklist for upcoming curriculum adoptions and what is being taught in classrooms. Next fall, Cedar Falls Schools will undertake an equity audit of its policies and procedures.
Megan Droste, an instructor in the education strand for the high school’s Center for Advanced Professional Studies, said the district is also working on an initiative “that attracts students of color to teaching (and) develops them as a future educator” with the hope of bringing them back to its schools after college. Droste and a core group of teachers have been part of a training on the effort this week.
Senior Karen Yasuda, who was part of the CAPS education program, helped develop a name and logo for the grow-your-own teacher recruitment effort. It will be called Multicultural Individuals Revered Among Educators, or MIRAE – a Korean word that means “future.”
“It was a perfect name for the program as it revolved around future education for diverse students,” said Yasuda.
