WATCH NOW: Equity committee taking steps to address racism in Cedar Falls Schools

“After the murder of George Floyd this summer we really recommitted, refocused and got crystal clear in our vision and what our goals were,” said Tara Estep, the district’s executive director of enrichment and special programs, who leads the committee.

Bess Streeter Aldrich Elementary School Principal Kim Cross, a three-decade veteran of the committee, was excited about the new approach.

“We knew especially this summer that it was time to do something, and we did meet a lot,” she said. In the past, “we met quarterly, we looked at the data. We didn’t have the action plan that we have now.”

“Our shared goal is to make actionable change to ensure that every student feels safe, supported and heard,” said Estep. “It’s actionable change – not to read about it, not to talk about it.”

The 39-member committee’s plans are centered around four groups: Students, staff, the system and the community. Members include central administrators, staff from all 10 district schools, and community residents. Board members Nate Gruber and Alan Heisterkamp are on the committee.

“We can’t be blind to the fact that there is racism in our district,” said Cross.