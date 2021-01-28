WATCH NOW: East, West high schools prepare for students returning full-time as switch made from hybrid schedule

Waterloo Schools has contracted with Edgenuity to provide most of its online education for fully-virtual students, who are also assigned to a class with a district teacher. The company uses a curriculum that is aligned to district and state standards. Students complete lessons online at their own pace, but are required to spend time each week working through classes.

Since November there have been growing opportunities for the online lessons by district teachers.

“They are getting art, music, (physical education), counseling lessons – so a lot more engaging and different extra material, which has been something that the parents have asked for,” said Mohorne. “And we’re able to make those accommodations now that we are down to smaller classes.”

Starting last week, core subjects of math and reading were added to the lessons being taught by district teachers.

As there was at the beginning of the year, there is still a big range in the number of virtual students assigned to a teacher. In one case, a teacher has 70 students and, at the other end, another has 35. Adjustments continue being made to even out those class sizes.

Engagement is still a major problem for some virtual students.