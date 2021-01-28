WATCH NOW: East, West high schools prepare for students returning full-time as switch made from hybrid schedule

WATERLOO — East and West high schools are preparing for Monday’s return of students to their buildings full time.
Waterloo Community Schools’ officials have been addressing teachers concerns with the shift from a hybrid schedule that has been in place since classes started in the fall. The district is also increasing the number of desk shields available for students and adding custodians at each building.
“In a way, it feels like August again because of those apprehensions and that responsibility that we feel,” Superintendent Jane Lindaman told the Board of Education this week. “We’re taking it very seriously.”
The hybrid schedule, which isn’t in use at any other district schools, allows for social distancing in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. Students attending school in person who had been divided into two groups attending on alternating days will now be in the buildings daily. That will add about 600 students each day at West and 350 at East, she said.
District officials have wanted to make this transition for some time. They believe that daily in-person school attendance is a more effective learning model for many students.
Administrators have been discussing the change with staff, some of whom are anxious about so many students in the building at once.
“We generally know their concerns, but we also feel they are being addressed as we walk through this process,” said Kingsley Botchway, chief officer of human resources and equity.
He noted that there will be three additional custodial staff at each school, one working during the day and the two others at night. The increase in desk shields are part of the reason the positions are being added.
“Desk shields in general are really hard to clean and clean effectively,” said Botchway.
The change doesn’t affect high school students who have chosen to learn remotely from home. That option remains available for all district students in kindergarten through 12th grade. The number participating in virtual education is on the decline, though.
Virtual reductions
“We started in September with about 2,800 students on virtual,” said Stephanie Mohorne, associate superintendent for educational services. “We are now at about 1,500 virtual students.”
The reduced number and the district’s continuing development of its approach to online instruction has resulted in some changes over the months.
“It’s allowed (us) to have smaller classes,” she said. “We are doing some live lessons, kids are getting to work with their teachers more.” Students unable participate in the live lessons can watch recorded versions at a later point.
Waterloo Schools has contracted with Edgenuity to provide most of its online education for fully-virtual students, who are also assigned to a class with a district teacher. The company uses a curriculum that is aligned to district and state standards. Students complete lessons online at their own pace, but are required to spend time each week working through classes.
Since November there have been growing opportunities for the online lessons by district teachers.
“They are getting art, music, (physical education), counseling lessons – so a lot more engaging and different extra material, which has been something that the parents have asked for,” said Mohorne. “And we’re able to make those accommodations now that we are down to smaller classes.”
Starting last week, core subjects of math and reading were added to the lessons being taught by district teachers.
As there was at the beginning of the year, there is still a big range in the number of virtual students assigned to a teacher. In one case, a teacher has 70 students and, at the other end, another has 35. Adjustments continue being made to even out those class sizes.
Engagement is still a major problem for some virtual students.
“I would say there are half of them who are being successful at some level,” said Lindaman. “And there are 5-7% that are not logging like they need to, to keep pace.”
Teachers and administrators are working to get those students to return to school in person or engage online through contacts with their parents.
Mohorne said the district has also sent out “hundreds of retention letters” for students in kindergarten through eighth grade, warning that they are in danger of being held back.