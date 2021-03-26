WATCH NOW: Dike-New Hartford construction to get underway following high school groundbreaking Friday

DIKE — Officials lined up Friday afternoon on the east side of Dike-New Hartford High School, shovels in hand, to break ground on an expansion and renovation project.
But clearly, some work had already begun. Large chunks of concrete were piled up behind the spot where Board of Education members, architects and builders stood ready to turn over some dirt.
"This is where the new gym will be," said Justin Stockdale, superintendent of Dike-New Hartford Community Schools.
Construction crews began tearing up a parking lot Monday to make room for the addition.
"Right now, they'll remove the concrete and then all the sewer lines will be put in," said Stockdale. Parking will move to north of the gym site.
On the west side of the school, an addition with four new classrooms will be built. In "two to three weeks, that west side will be tore up just like this," he noted.
An addition is planned at the district's elementary and junior high school in New Hartford, as well. On both campuses, existing facilities will also be renovated. A $16.03 million contract has been awarded to Peters Construction of Waterloo, which includes a $500,000 contingency fund.
In remarks before participants dug into the ground, Stockdale said the celebration "is the result of a lot of commitment, dedication and hard work."
Christa Lotts, president of the school board, noted it has been about three years since district officials began talking about the project.
"It's rewarding and it's hopeful that we have something good to look forward to," she said. "It is finally happening and it will give us great spaces to use in the coming years."
The gym and other athletic amenities including locker rooms, a weight room and a lobby on the east side of the high school will total 30,000 square feet, said Jesse Lizer of Cedar Falls-based Emergent Architecture, which designed the project. Another 15,000 square feet of new space will be constructed on the building's west side for the classrooms and administrative offices.
On the New Hartford campus, 3,000 square feet will be added for a wrestling room that will be designed as a storm shelter safe room. Lizer said that addition will free up space for new classrooms elsewhere in the building. The preschool area is also being expanded to create a separate entrance and drop-off area.
Renovations in both buildings will include installation of new ceiling tiles, upgraded ventilation systems with air conditioning, LED lighting, and a number of classrooms. "About 30% of the entire high school gets renovated," said Lizer.
All of the work is expected to take 18 months to finish.
"When completed," said Stockdale, "DNH will boast of more functional and accommodating academic spaces standing ready to equip our kids with the 21st century learning skills most critical to their life long success."
He noted that "our buildings will now be more secure and possess the ability to better regulate healthy learning environments." In addition, they will feature "extra-curricular spaces that will offer far more opportunities and competitive environments for all our kids to compete and play within."
Stockdale thanked Dike-New Hartford School District voters, who approved a $9.4 million bond issue a year ago that will fund part of the improvements. District revenues from the 1% sales tax for schools would provide up to $8.5 million in additional funds for the projects.
"Without your collective votes of confidence, none of this would have been possible," he said.