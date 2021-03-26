WATCH NOW: Dike-New Hartford construction to get underway following high school groundbreaking Friday

DIKE — Officials lined up Friday afternoon on the east side of Dike-New Hartford High School, shovels in hand, to break ground on an expansion and renovation project.

But clearly, some work had already begun. Large chunks of concrete were piled up behind the spot where Board of Education members, architects and builders stood ready to turn over some dirt.

"This is where the new gym will be," said Justin Stockdale, superintendent of Dike-New Hartford Community Schools.

Construction crews began tearing up a parking lot Monday to make room for the addition.

"Right now, they'll remove the concrete and then all the sewer lines will be put in," said Stockdale. Parking will move to north of the gym site.

On the west side of the school, an addition with four new classrooms will be built. In "two to three weeks, that west side will be tore up just like this," he noted.

An addition is planned at the district's elementary and junior high school in New Hartford, as well. On both campuses, existing facilities will also be renovated. A $16.03 million contract has been awarded to Peters Construction of Waterloo, which includes a $500,000 contingency fund.