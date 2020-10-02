WATCH NOW: Design, planning for new high school discussed at Cedar Falls board meeting

CEDAR FALLS — The new Cedar Falls High School will be set among prairie plantings and include huge glass walls around the commons and entry area, according to those working on the design.
An architect and construction managers talked with the Board of Education earlier this week about the design and planning process for the new building.
It will be located on 69.6 acres of land north of West 27th Street and west of PE Center Drive. Construction is expected to get underway next spring and be finished ahead of classes starting in the fall of 2024.
There will be “a lot of natural daylight coming in,” said Brian Sanderman, an architect with Invision in Waterloo, showing the board drawings with views of the building’s exterior and interior.
He pointed out the “dark charcoal masonry” that frames the massive glass wall at the back of the commons area, where meals will be served and large student groups can meet. Similar black accents are planned along the roof line at the front of the school. There also will be “wood-look elements” of the exterior made of metal.
Drawings of entryway and interior hallways show warm colors like brown, beige and tan with red and black accents. Classrooms, or “learning studios,” are pictured with glass doors and windows facing flexible breakout spaces adjacent to the hallways.
“Essentially, we’ve got about five weeks left to get through documenting and then we’ll be out to bid,” said Sanderman. A public hearing on the project is expected Nov. 9, after which bids will be sought. Officials anticipate a contract coming before the board for approval in December.
Story Construction of Ames will manage the project, overseeing a slate of contractors who will be chosen in an expected 26-30 bid packages.
Support Local Journalism
The total project budget is set at $112.8 million. Over the course of building the school, “we have escalated our construction costs by about 2%,” said Brant Carr, pre-construction manager with Story Construction. “This is a long project.”
But both the estimated building expenses and other “soft” costs “are holding fairly steady” at this point, he noted.
In regards to later phases of the school, including a swimming pool addition, Sanderman said they are planning “to set things up so there isn’t a lot of rework in the future.”
Carr said local contractors will be contacted about the project as the bidding process gets underway.
“The more local we can make it, the better off we will be,” he said. “And so we definitely want to advocate for the right contractors to be participating in that.”
Additionally, he said building materials “can be sourced pretty readily” in the region.
Shane Geiselhart, project manager with Story Construction, said it’s the site work that would begin in the spring.
“That will be couple-month process,” he explained. “The actual concrete work, we’re projecting a July/August date.”
This story has been updated to correct the estimated percentage increase in construction costs over the three years of the building project.
Architectural drawings of the planned new Cedar Falls High School
Architectural drawings of the planned new Cedar Falls High School
This collection of conceptual drawings of the planned new Cedar Falls High School show how it might look from the exterior and inside the building. Also included in the collection is a site plan. The school, expected to open in the fall the 2024, will be located on 69.6 acres of land north of West 27th Street and west of PE Center Drive near the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.
An architect's drawing shows a view of the planned Cedar Falls High School with a pool addition that is currently scheduled to be built later.
The Cedar Falls High School site plan was presented to the Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday.
An architect's drawing showing the front of the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing showing the entryway and lobby of the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing of a classroom, or "learning studio," in the new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing of the back exterior wall of the commons area at the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing of a "co-learning studio" in the planned new Cedar Falls High School. These flexible breakout spaces will be outside of…
A photo rendering from Invision Architecture in Waterloo shows a collaborative working space planned in the new Cedar Falls High School set to…
An architect's drawing of the commons area at the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing of the gymnasium in the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing of the entryway to the "learning wing," or classroom area, of the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing of the main corridor at the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing of the office at the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing shows a view of a future pool planned for the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
This rendering from Invision Architecture shows the planned front entrance of the new Cedar Falls High School building.
This rendering from Invision Architecture shows the planned lunchroom, now called a commons area, in the new Cedar Falls High School.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!