WATCH NOW: Design, planning for new high school discussed at Cedar Falls board meeting

“Essentially, we’ve got about five weeks left to get through documenting and then we’ll be out to bid,” said Sanderman. A public hearing on the project is expected Nov. 9, after which bids will be sought. Officials anticipate a contract coming before the board for approval in December.

Story Construction of Ames will manage the project, overseeing a slate of contractors who will be chosen in an expected 26-30 bid packages.

The total project budget is set at $112.8 million. Over the course of building the school, “we have escalated our construction costs by about 2%,” said Brant Carr, pre-construction manager with Story Construction. “This is a long project.”

But both the estimated building expenses and other “soft” costs “are holding fairly steady” at this point, he noted.

In regards to later phases of the school, including a swimming pool addition, Sanderman said they are planning “to set things up so there isn’t a lot of rework in the future.”

Carr said local contractors will be contacted about the project as the bidding process gets underway.