WATCH NOW: COVID-19 restrictions caused some Waterloo high school students to drop the IB program

IB students had an average grade point of 3.96 and an average ACT college placement exam score of 25.6. “That’s about the 80th percentile of all kids that take the ACT,” said Ortman.

The students earned at least $228,640 in scholarships. Three of them had their full tuition to Iowa State University covered along with one other student at the University of Iowa.

Students took 134 IB exams with 57% earning a four or higher on a seven-point scale, meaning they could receive college credit for those classes at many institutions. That amounts to $89,166 in college credit, based on the cost of credits at the University of Iowa.

The 220 students enrolled in 13 Advanced Placement courses offered at East and West last year also received valuable potential college credit. Of the 256 exams they were taking, 41% had at least a three on a five-point scale. That translates to $120,432 in possible college credits.

Ortman also highlighted the concurrent community college liberal arts classes offered at the high schools, meaning they will transfer to the state’s regents universities. Six different courses are offered at East and seven are offered at West.