WATCH NOW: COVID-19 restrictions caused some Waterloo high school students to drop the IB program

WATERLOO — Fewer students are enrolled in International Baccalaureate program classes this fall thanks to COVID-19.
Sherice Ortman, IB and advanced programs coordinator, told the Board of Education this week that “we’re slightly lower again” in numbers due to challenges associated with the taking the classes on a hybrid schedule. Students at East and West high schools, where juniors and seniors can enroll in IB, are divided into two groups and attend classes every other day to better allow for social distancing in the building.
Among current Waterloo Community Schools’ seniors, Ortman said 10 students decided over the summer not to continue in the IB Diploma Program, a full slate of intensive college prep courses, or take single classes.
Between juniors and seniors at the two schools, there are 42 IB Diploma Program students and 30 certificate students taking one or more classes. During 2019-20, there were 45 diploma and 50 certificate students.
Ortman made a presentation to the board largely looking at advanced program outcomes for the past year.
Support Local Journalism
“There have been some big wins,” she said, for the IB program. During 2020, both East and West became IB World Schools, the only such program in the state. That came after a five-year review of programming, staff development, assessment integrity and pathway alignment.
IB students had an average grade point of 3.96 and an average ACT college placement exam score of 25.6. “That’s about the 80th percentile of all kids that take the ACT,” said Ortman.
The students earned at least $228,640 in scholarships. Three of them had their full tuition to Iowa State University covered along with one other student at the University of Iowa.
Students took 134 IB exams with 57% earning a four or higher on a seven-point scale, meaning they could receive college credit for those classes at many institutions. That amounts to $89,166 in college credit, based on the cost of credits at the University of Iowa.
The 220 students enrolled in 13 Advanced Placement courses offered at East and West last year also received valuable potential college credit. Of the 256 exams they were taking, 41% had at least a three on a five-point scale. That translates to $120,432 in possible college credits.
Ortman also highlighted the concurrent community college liberal arts classes offered at the high schools, meaning they will transfer to the state’s regents universities. Six different courses are offered at East and seven are offered at West.
She noted that Waterloo Schools offers over 100 college courses to high school students, including concurrent technical courses at the Waterloo Career Center. “That’s something to be incredibly proud of,” she said.
The district offers the expanded learning program and talent development in its buildings at all levels. Ortman said 752 students have been identified as gifted and are being served by the programs. A total of 61 students across the district have been identified as twice-exceptional because they are gifted and have some type of learning disability.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.