WATCH NOW: COVID-19 related learning gaps could affect number of Waterloo Schools' spring graduates

She expressed pride that Waterloo Schools’ classes have largely remained in-person this year except for a brief period around Thanksgiving and other short times for several buildings. But East and West high schools were on a hybrid schedule until Feb. 1, where half of the students were learning in person five days out of every two weeks. That has affected student achievement, she said.

“Our pass rate is not what it should be,” said Lindaman, noting the hybrid schedule “did have an impact on our grades.” She predicted “we are going to be down” on the spring graduation rate.

Scores on the Formative Assessment System for Teachers, used to monitor kindergarten through fifth-grade reading skills, are down from last year but “are better than they were four years ago,” she said, when the tool was first required by the state.

“It appears that we’re closing the gap the longer we’ve been in school,” said Lindaman.

About 1,400 of the district’s 10,195 students are learning online or virtually from home. That is down from 2,100 students at the beginning of the year.

The district is “working really hard on” virtual learning students who are not engaging in lessons, she said. However, “some families on virtual are just doing amazing work.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.