WATCH NOW: COVID-19 related learning gaps could affect number of Waterloo Schools' spring graduates

WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools is striving to fill learning gaps caused by lost instructional time due to COVID-19, which could have an impact on the number of students ready to graduate this spring.
Superintendent Jane Lindaman told the Board of Education this week that the latest round of federal relief funds will be important to helping the district and its students recover.
The state announced last month that Waterloo Schools is receiving $15.08 million through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund II, which is part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.
“The money is there for three years, and our job is to make sure we use it to springboard into the future,” said Lindaman. Currently, “we are working very hard” to determine how the money will be spent.
As she said previously, some of it will fund summer school programs while the district works to catch up students who fell behind during COVID-19 related school disruptions and virtual learning since last March.
“We will be offering an extensive summer school,” she said, acknowledging that will not be enough. Lindaman expects some amount of a learning gap to persist over multiple years for students who are academically behind. “This is not a six-month fix.”
She expressed pride that Waterloo Schools’ classes have largely remained in-person this year except for a brief period around Thanksgiving and other short times for several buildings. But East and West high schools were on a hybrid schedule until Feb. 1, where half of the students were learning in person five days out of every two weeks. That has affected student achievement, she said.
“Our pass rate is not what it should be,” said Lindaman, noting the hybrid schedule “did have an impact on our grades.” She predicted “we are going to be down” on the spring graduation rate.
Scores on the Formative Assessment System for Teachers, used to monitor kindergarten through fifth-grade reading skills, are down from last year but “are better than they were four years ago,” she said, when the tool was first required by the state.
“It appears that we’re closing the gap the longer we’ve been in school,” said Lindaman.
About 1,400 of the district’s 10,195 students are learning online or virtually from home. That is down from 2,100 students at the beginning of the year.
The district is “working really hard on” virtual learning students who are not engaging in lessons, she said. However, “some families on virtual are just doing amazing work.”