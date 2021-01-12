WATCH NOW: COVID-19 cases remain low in Waterloo, Cedar Falls schools as officials prepare for staff vaccines

CEDAR FALLS — COVID-19 cases have remained low in the Cedar Valley's largest school districts as officials begin looking toward vaccinations for staff.

In coordination with the Black Hawk County Health Department, public and private schools distributed a survey to all employees Monday seeking input about getting a vaccine. Superintendents for the Waterloo and Cedar Falls community schools both talked with their Board of Education about the effort getting underway.

Cedar Falls Superintendent Andy Pattee said the health department "is optimistic" about the vaccine being available "potentially as early as mid-February" or as late as the beginning of April for those who work in schools.

"All educators are part of Phase 1B," Waterloo Superintendent Jane Lindaman told her board. "They're currently vaccinating as part of Phase 1A, so Phase 1B will hopefully start soon."

Once the vaccinations are available, she said, the health department has indicated school staff could start receiving the first of two doses within a week. Lindaman noted Waterloo Schools already had a response to the survey from 717 of its 1,712 employees at the end of the day it was emailed out, with 95.8% saying they did want the vaccine. School employees have until Jan. 29 to complete the survey.