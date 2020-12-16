WATCH NOW: COVID-19 absences down in Waterloo, Cedar Falls schools after short holiday move to virtual learning

WATERLOO — Leaders of the Cedar Valley's largest school districts believe a temporary move to all-virtual learning around Thanksgiving has reduced COVID-19 related absences.
"We are really happy to report that we are significantly down on our number of absences due to either COVID positives or quarantines," Superintendent Jane Lindaman told the Waterloo Community Schools' Board of Education earlier this week. "So, that's really good news."
Cedar Falls Community Schools' Superintendent Andy Pattee made similar comments to his Board of Education this week, as well.
"Our restart worked," he said. "We are seeing numbers that we've not seen for many, many months.
"We have no schools that are above that threshold of five positive cases combined with students and staff," Pattee explained, of the district's 10 buildings. "Our numbers are trending down ... which we're very excited about."
Across Waterloo's 18 schools Monday, Lindaman said there were 125 absences for positive COVID-19 cases and quarantining after possible exposure – most of them the latter. "Before Thanksgiving, I think we reported we were over 600 COVID-related absences. So it's really significantly down."
She added, "The vast majority of those are still exposures that happen out of school."
For two days before and three days after Thanksgiving break, both districts moved all students who weren't already learning remotely to virtual instruction. The switch was designed to mitigate potential exposure to and spread of the coronavirus as many students got together with extended family during the holiday.
Pattee called the outcome "a testament to our entire community" for taking the mitigation effort "very seriously" as well as that the district has "very good health and safety protocols" in place for its buildings.
Lindaman said she doesn't know yet if the Waterloo Schools will make a similar move to virtual instruction around the Christmas and New Year's holidays.
