WATCH NOW: Construction ready to move forward as groundbreaking held for new Cedar Fall High School

"It's a building based on flexibility," he said. "Regardless of the needs we have in education, this building allows that flexibility."

Benefits of the new building's design will range from better natural lighting to improved safety features for students and staff, said Wedgbury.

"I'm super-excited for the students behind me that are just a small sample of the many students who are going to be represented as a part of this new building," he added.

Three eighth-graders, members of the class that will graduate in 2025, also spoke at the ceremony. They will be starting their senior year when the school opens.

"This will be well worth it for the students in the many years ahead," said Eliza Kirschenmann, currently a Holmes Junior High School student. "The class of 2025 is especially grateful."

Hunter Russell, another Holmes student, thanked the school board for its "hard work and tenacity" as he called the groundbreaking a "first step" in bringing the project to completion.

"I'm very excited for our sports programs and music and everything that will be different than we have now," said Owen Brinker, a Peet Junior High School student.