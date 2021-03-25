WATCH NOW: Construction ready to move forward as groundbreaking held for new Cedar Fall High School

CEDAR FALLS — Golden shovels dug in and dirt was turned Thursday on the site of what will be a new 305,000-square-foot high school.
A limited group of Cedar Falls Community Schools' officials, students and other dignitaries gathered on a portion of the nearly 70 acres north of West 27th Street where work will get started soon on the $112.71 million project. People also attended through a Facebook live stream.
A pile of black dirt deposited on the edge of a muddy gravel parking lot west of PE Center Drive near the University of Northern Iowa campus served as the focal point of the ceremonial groundbreaking. School district eighth-graders, administrators and Board of Education members all got their turn with the shovels along with city officials, architects and builders.
Board president Jeff Hassman called the celebratory event "actually a footnote in a long process" that took multiple years. "We just happen to be the group that holds the baton right now."
The building is expected to open in the fall of 2024, when it will replace the current Cedar Falls High School at 1015 Division St. Original portions of that school were constructed in 1958.
Talk about a new high school predates Superintendent Andy Pattee, now in his eighth year leading Cedar Falls Schools. He is the third district leader since planning began under former Superintendent David Stoakes. "I came in while there were a lot of discussions happening," said Pattee.
Most of the 25 construction contracts, which total $89.35 million, were awarded in December. Total project costs also include professional fees, furnishings and a change order contingency.
Several pieces of large construction equipment are already on the site. Shane Geiselhart, with project manager Story Construction of Ames, noted workers are nearly ready to get started.
"We're mobilizing trailers this week, we're getting into the site," he said. "By mid-next week we should have a lot of large equipment out here."
A number of trees that will be preserved need to be relocated. After that, "they'll start leveling everything off," said Geiselhart. "We'll be moving dirt for a few months and then start work on foundations mid-summer."
Speakers at the groundbreaking expressed excitement about seeing the construction get underway and looked to the time after the building opens in 3-1/2 years.
"It's going to be a source of community pride for generations to come," said Pattee.
Hassman said it would be "cornerstone for our community" that will "help to educate the next generation of leaders."
Principal Jason Wedgbury said the building will foster Cedar Falls High School's "culture of collaboration" between students, staff and even businesses across the community.
"It's a building based on flexibility," he said. "Regardless of the needs we have in education, this building allows that flexibility."
Benefits of the new building's design will range from better natural lighting to improved safety features for students and staff, said Wedgbury.
"I'm super-excited for the students behind me that are just a small sample of the many students who are going to be represented as a part of this new building," he added.
Three eighth-graders, members of the class that will graduate in 2025, also spoke at the ceremony. They will be starting their senior year when the school opens.
"This will be well worth it for the students in the many years ahead," said Eliza Kirschenmann, currently a Holmes Junior High School student. "The class of 2025 is especially grateful."
Hunter Russell, another Holmes student, thanked the school board for its "hard work and tenacity" as he called the groundbreaking a "first step" in bringing the project to completion.
"I'm very excited for our sports programs and music and everything that will be different than we have now," said Owen Brinker, a Peet Junior High School student.
The project will be funded with $43 million in revenue bonds to be repaid with proceeds from the 1% sales tax and $69.9 million in general obligation bonds, approved by district voters in June 2019. Those bonds will be repaid with property tax dollars.
Another phase of construction, still in development, is the addition of community pool and athletic performance facilities, totaling 38,500 and 47,000 square feet, respectively. The pool is slated for the northeast side of the building and the performance center would be on the southeast side.
Currently, the total estimated cost for that phase is $25.55 million. Funding would be a mix of Cedar Falls Schools' physical plant and equipment levy dollars, capital improvement money from the city and donations from private fundraising. Those facilities are also projected to open in the fall of 2024.
Architectural drawings of the planned new Cedar Falls High School
Architectural drawings of the planned new Cedar Falls High School
This collection of conceptual drawings of the planned new Cedar Falls High School show how it might look from the exterior and inside the building. Also included in the collection is a site plan. The school, expected to open in the fall the 2024, will be located on 69.6 acres of land north of West 27th Street and west of PE Center Drive near the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.
An architect's drawing shows a view of the planned Cedar Falls High School with a pool addition that is currently scheduled to be built later.
The Cedar Falls High School site plan was presented to the Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday.
An architect's drawing showing the front of the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing showing the entryway and lobby of the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing of a classroom, or "learning studio," in the new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing of the back exterior wall of the commons area at the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing of a "co-learning studio" in the planned new Cedar Falls High School. These flexible breakout spaces will be outside of…
A photo rendering from Invision Architecture in Waterloo shows a collaborative working space planned in the new Cedar Falls High School set to…
An architect's drawing of the commons area at the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing of the gymnasium in the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing of the entryway to the "learning wing," or classroom area, of the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing of the main corridor at the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing of the office at the planned new Cedar Falls High School.
An architect's drawing shows a view of a future pool planned for the new Cedar Falls High School.
This rendering from Invision Architecture shows the planned front entrance of the new Cedar Falls High School building.
This rendering from Invision Architecture shows the planned lunchroom, now called a commons area, in the new Cedar Falls High School.
An artist rendering of possible placement of solar panels on the roof of the new Cedar Falls High School were presented at the Cedar Falls Uti…