WATCH NOW: Charles City choir reaches out to community with virtual performance

CHARLES CITY -- For Charles City High School vocal director Derek Sturtevant, it was important to find a way to engage not only with his students, but with the community, during this pandemic.

“I think a lot has been taken away from the community recently,” he said. “A lot of performances are canceled, our summer performances and our concerts are canceled. So, people need something to kind of grab on to and we see more and more that people are just craving the arts and wanting to see performances.”

With this in mind, Sturtevant set out to create a performance out of thin air.

Following what he had seen online from other music directors, Sturtevant coordinated a choral performance with more than 50 of his students and alumni, each of whom recording their individual performances from the comfort of their own homes.

Sturtevant, with the help of Director of Communications Justin DeVore, put together each of the performances into one video and posted it on the school’s YouTube channel on Monday. Sturtevant took each vocal track and mixed them into one track while DeVore took every video file and placed them on a single screen, each spending many hours on their task.