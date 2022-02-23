WATCH NOW: Chad Kohagen named next superintendent of Jesup Community Schools

JESUP — Chad Kohagen has been named Jesup Community Schools' next superintendent.
Currently superintendent of Lake Mills Community Schools, he was one of three finalists interviewed for the position. The Board of Education made a contract offer to Kohagen after meeting in closed session Monday and announced the selection Wednesday on his verbal acceptance. Formal approval of his contract will occur at a future board meeting.
In an introductory video released by the district, Kohagen said he is "beyond excited" for the new position.
"I am originally from the Cedar Valley area, as I grew up in Denver, Iowa," he said. "And I jumped at the opportunity to get back to Northeast Iowa and continue my educational leadership."
"We're very excited to welcome him and excited to have him as part of our community," said James Masteller, board president. "He's very energetic and I think he's very forward thinking. ... I think the board just really feels he's the right fit for Jesup and he'll bring a lot to moving us in a really positive direction."
Kohagen is in his seventh year as superintendent in Lake Mills, where he has worked with area district leaders to create a therapeutic classroom consortium and a regional academy, according to a news release. He also developed a districtwide formative assessment plan for all teachers, implemented grade- and department-level professional learning communities, and created school improvement plans to enhance math and reading instruction. Along with superintendent duties, Kohagen serves in the roles of special education director, human resources director, and curriculum coordinator.
"I started my administrative journey the previous eight years in Oelwein as the high school principal," he said in the video. Additionally, he has experience as an alternative school principal, associate principal and physical education instructor. He has coached basketball, football, track and wrestling.
Kohagen holds a master’s degree in educational administration from Emporia State University. He also earned a master’s degree in physical education, health, and leisure activities from Emporia and a bachelor’s degree in physical education, health, and coaching from Upper Iowa University.
He and his wife, Casey, have been married for 25 years and have five children. She is a teacher.
"I look forward to joining the J-Hawk family and continu(ing) to build the already strong reputation and tradition of excellence," Kohagen added in the video.
Other finalists interviewed Monday were Brett Abbotts, principal of Roosevelt Elementary in the Council Bluffs Community Schools, and Darren Hanna, superintendent of Emmetsburg Community Schools. They were among 21 people who applied for the job and eight semi-finalists interviewed by the board through videoconferencing last week. The board has been working with Grundmeyer Leader Services to conduct the superintendent search.
"We had a very nice candidate pool," said Masteller. Concerning the finalists, he added, "it was a tough choice, they were all very good candidates."
Currently, Jesup Schools is led by an interim superintendent, Mary Jo Hainstock. She was hired after longtime superintendent Nathan Marting resigned suddenly late last year. The board held a special session Dec. 10 to accept his resignation.
Kohagen will begin leading the district July 1.
Photos: State Wrestling Championships in Des Moines
State Wrestling Final3 10
Columbus Catholic's Maximus Magayna celebrates after defeating Riceville's Lawson Losee during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 31
Osage's Barrett Muller celebrates after defeating South Tama County's Gavin Bridgewater during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 23
Don Bosco's Carson Tenold celebrates after defeating Midland's Cayden Miller during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 9
Osage's Nicholas Fox raises his arm after defeating Hampton-Dumont-CAL's Carl Barkema during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 39
The Don Bosco wrestling team placed first in Class 1A for the fourth consecutive year during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 22
Don Bosco's Carson Tenold competes against Midland's Cayden Miller during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 29
Osage's Barrett Muller celebrates after defeating South Tama County's Gavin Bridgewater during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 34
Don Bosco's Jared Thiry smiles after his victory against WACO, Wayland's Jonah Clark during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 30
Osage head coach Brent Jennnings jumps into the arms of Barrett Muller after his victory against South Tama County's Gavin Bridgewater during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 38
The Osage wrestling team placed second overall in Class 2A at the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 2
Waverly-Shell Rock's Aiden Riggins competes against Southeast Polk's Carson Martinson during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 27
Waverly-Shell Rock's McCrae Hagarty celebrates after defeating Bettendorf's Bradley Hill during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 26
Waverly-Shell Rock's McCrae Hagarty celebrates after defeating Bettendorf's Bradley Hill during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 11
Columbus Catholic's Maximus Magayna celebrates after defeating Riceville's Lawson Losee during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 3
Osage's Nicholas Fox competes against Hampton-Dumont-CAL's Carl Barkema during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 20
Hudson's Tate Entriken raises his arm after defeating Westwood's Jackson Dewald during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 24
Don Bosco's Carson Tenold celebrates after defeating Midland's Cayden Miller during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 35
Don Bosco's Jared Thiry smiles after his victory against WACO, Wayland's Jonah Clark during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 14
Don Bosco's Cade Tenold competes against South Central Calhoun's Blake McAlister during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 25
Waverly-Shell Rock's McCrae Hagarty competes against Bettendorf's Bradley Hill during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 16
Don Bosco's Cade Tenold celebrates after his victory against South Central Calhoun's Blake McAlister during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 37
Waverly-Shell Rock's Jake Walker kneels on the mat after losing to Waukee Northwest's Ben Reiland in the final seconds of the Class 3A championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 36
Waverly-Shell Rock's Jake Walker competes against Waukee Northwest's Ben Reiland during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 13
Don Bosco's Cade Tenold paces the mat before his match against South Central Calhoun's Blake McAlister during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 28
Osage's Barrett Muller competes against South Tama County's Gavin Bridgewater during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 32
Don Bosco's Jared Thiry competes against WACO, Wayland's Jonah Clark during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 4
Hampton-Dumont-CAL's Carl Barkema competes against Osage's Nicholas Fox during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 6
Hampton-Dumont-CAL's Carl Barkema competes against Osage's Nicholas Fox during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 8
Waverly-Shell Rock's Aiden Riggins raises his arm after defeating Southeast Polk's Carson Martinson during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 40
The Don Bosco wrestling team placed first in Class 1A for the fourth consecutive year during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 21
Hudson's Tate Entriken jumps into the arms of head coach Wayne Haskovec after defeating Westwood's Jackson Dewald during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 19
Hudson's Tate Entriken competes against Westwood's Jackson Dewald during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 12
Columbus Catholic's Maximus Magayna celebrates after defeating Riceville's Lawson Losee during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 1
Hudson's Karter Krapfl congratulates Underwood's Hagen Heistand after his loss to Heistand during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 33
Don Bosco's Jared Thiry competes against WACO, Wayland's Jonah Clark during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 41
The Waverly-Shell Rock wrestling team placed third at the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 5
Columbus Catholic's Maximus Magayna competes against Riceville's Lawson Losee during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 7
Hampton-Dumont-CAL's Carl Barkema competes against Osage's Nicholas Fox during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 17
Don Bosco's Cade Tenold celebrates after his victory against South Central Calhoun's Blake McAlister during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 18
Hudson's Tate Entriken competes against Westwood's Jackson Dewald during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 15
Don Bosco's Cade Tenold competes against South Central Calhoun's Blake McAlister during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final 4
Don Bosco's Caleb Coffin competes against Akron-Westfield's Cael Morrow during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final 3
Union's Jace Hedeman competes against Notre Dame, Burlington's Carter West during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final 2
Union's Jace Hedeman raises his arm after defeating Notre Dame, Burlington's Carter West during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final 1
Don Bosco's Caleb Coffin raises his arms in the air after Akron-Westfield's Cael Morrow during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 12
Don Bosco's Caleb Coffin raises his arm after defeating Cascade's Brock Morris during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 9
Waverly-Shell Rock's Jake Walker kisses his bicep after defeating Pleasant Valley's Luke Vonderhaar during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 17
Hudson's Karter Krapfl celebrates with his coaches after defeating West Sioux's Mikey Baker during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 7
Waverly-Shell Rock's McCrae Hagarty raises his arm after defeating North Scott's AJ Petersen during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 16
Columbus Catholic's Maximus Magayna competes against Logan-Magnolia's Gavin Maguire during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 11
Don Bosco's Caleb Coffin competes against Cascade's Brock Morris during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 20
Riceville's Lawson Losee celebrates with his coaches after defeating West Sioux's Cullen Koedam during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 21
Hudson's Tate Entriken pumps his fists in the air after defeating West Sioux's Carson Lynott during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 19
Don Bosco's Cade Tenold competes against Regina, Iowa City's Aidan Udell during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 18
Riceville's Lawson Losee competes against West Sioux's Cullen Koedam during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 4
Cedar Falls' Dylan Whitt competes against Southeast Polk's Carter Martinson during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 6
Waverly-Shell Rock's McCrae Hagarty competes against North Scott's AJ Petersen during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 3
Waverly-Shell Rock's Ryder Block competes against Ankeny Centennial's Lucas Bruhl during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 15
Columbus Catholic's Maximus Magayna competes against Logan-Magnolia's Gavin Maguire during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 13
Don Bosco's Garrett Funk competes against Nodaway Valley's Elliot Cooney during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 24
Don Bosco's Jared Thiry competes against Kuemper Catholic's Cal Wanninger during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 5
Waverly-Shell Rock's Aiden Riggins competes against Xavier, Cedar Rapids' Christian Stanek during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 8
Waverly-Shell Rock's Jake Walker competes against Pleasant Valley's Luke Vonderhaar during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 10
Don Bosco's Caleb Coffin competes against Cascade's Brock Morris during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 14
Central Springs' Clayton McDonough competes against West Hancock's Kellen Smith during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 22
Don Bosco's Carson Tenold competes against Beckman Catholic's Owen Huehnergarth during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 12
Columbus Catholic's Maximus Magayna competes against West Hancock's Kane Zuehl during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 16
Hudson's Tate Entriken competes against South Hamilton's Brent Greenfield during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 15
Don Bosco's Cade Tenold competes against Akron-Westfield's Lane Kenny during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 18
Don Bosco's Carson Tenold competes against Underwood's Carter Davis during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 5
Denver's Joe Ebaugh competes against Alburnett's Brody Neighbor during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 20
Don Bosco's Jared Thiry raises his arm after his victory against Panorama's Cooper Anderson during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 11
Hudson's Karter Krapfl competes against Emmetsburg's Ryan Brennan during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 1
Don Bosco's Caleb Coffin competes against Lake Mills' Lucas Oldenkamp during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 26
Osage's Nicholas Fox competes against Assumption's Allen Catour during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 13
Riceville's Lawson Losee competes against Sigourney-Keota's Cade Molyneux during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 8
Central Springs' Clayton McDonough competes against Don Bosco's Kaiden Knaack during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 14
Don Bosco's Jacob Thiry competes against West Sioux's Cullen Koedam during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 29
Dike-New Hartford's Nick Reinicke competes against Notre Dame, Burlington's CJ Walrath during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 24
Union's Caleb Olson competes against Greene County's McKinley Robbins during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 21
Don Bosco's Mack Ortner competes against East Buchanan's Cody Fox during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 7
Central Springs' Clayton McDonough competes against Don Bosco's Kaiden Knaack during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 4
Don Bosco's Kyler Knaack competes against Riverside, Oakland's Jace Rose during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 28
Osage's Chase Thomas competes against Vinton-Shellsburg's Gabe Sanders during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 3
Don Bosco's Andrew Kimball competes against Nashua-Plainfield's Garret Rinken during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 22
Union's Jace Hedeman competes against West Liberty's Colin Cassady during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 17
Columbus Catholic's Carson Hartz competes against West Sioux's Carson Lynott during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 32
Osage's Barrett Muller competes against Webster City's Jaxon Cherry during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 23
Osage's Tucker Stangel competes against Glenwood's Matthew Beem during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 33
Osage's Barrett Muller competes against Webster City's Jaxon Cherry during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 6
Don Bosco's Garrett Funk competes against Lisbon's Tiernan Boots during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 25
Union's Hunter Worthen competes against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows' Garrett Seaba during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 21
Cedar Falls's Dylan Whitt competes against Waverly-Shell Rock's Cayden Langreck during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 28
Waverly-Shell Rock's Jake Walker competes against Boone's Hector Garcia during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 16
Waverly-Shell Rock's Zane Behrends competes against Prairie, Cedar Rapids' Blake Gioimo during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 9
Union's Hunter Worthen competes against West Deleware's Logan Peyton during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 5
Union's Caleb Olson competes against East Marshall's Dominik Ridout during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 23
Waverly-Shell Rock's Aiden Riggins competes against Iowa City, West's Kael Scranton during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 2
Union's Jace Hedeman competes against Davis County's Emmitt Newton during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 3
Osage's Tucker Stangel competes against North Fayette Valley's Nick Kockduring the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 22
Cedar Falls's Dylan Whitt competes against Waverly-Shell Rock's Cayden Langreck during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 26
Waverly-Shell Rock's Layne McDonald competes against Norwalk's Hunter Blomgren during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 14
Osage's Barrett Muller competes against Clarke, Osceola/Murray's Tyler Binning during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 24
Waterloo East's Demaris Henderson competes against Epworth, Western Dubuque's Greyson Gardner during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 13
Osage's Cole Jeffries competes against Webster City's CJ Hisler during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 17
Waverly-Shell Rock's Trever Anderson competes against Ankeny's Trever Anderson during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 12
Dike-New Hartford's Nick Reinicke competes against Harlan's Zane Bendorf during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 10
Union's Stone Schmitz competes against Red Oak's Dawson Bond during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 25
Waverly-Shell Rock's McCrae Hagarty competes against Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Colin Flannagan during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 18
Waverly-Shell Rock's Carter Fecht competes against Bettendorf's Tycho Carmichael during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 15
Dike-New Hartford'sWil Textor competes against Assumption's Aiden Morgan during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 6
Osage's Anders Kittelson competes against Spirit Lake Park's Jonathon Burnette during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 20
Waverly-Shell Rock's Ryder Block competes against Fort Dodge's Damarion Ross during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final2 9
Waverly-Shell Rock's Ryder Block competes against Dowling Catholic's Jacob Frost during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final2 2
Don Bosco's Garrett Funk competes against Underwood's Gable Porter during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final2 1
Don Bosco's Garrett Funk competes against Underwood's Gable Porter during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final2 5
Waverly-Shell Rock's Ryder Block competes against Dowling Catholic's Jacob Frost during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final2 10
Waverly-Shell Rock's Ryder Block raises his arm after defeating Dowling Catholic's Jacob Frost during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
