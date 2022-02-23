WATCH NOW: Chad Kohagen named next superintendent of Jesup Community Schools

JESUP — Chad Kohagen has been named Jesup Community Schools' next superintendent.

Currently superintendent of Lake Mills Community Schools, he was one of three finalists interviewed for the position. The Board of Education made a contract offer to Kohagen after meeting in closed session Monday and announced the selection Wednesday on his verbal acceptance. Formal approval of his contract will occur at a future board meeting.

In an introductory video released by the district, Kohagen said he is "beyond excited" for the new position.

"I am originally from the Cedar Valley area, as I grew up in Denver, Iowa," he said. "And I jumped at the opportunity to get back to Northeast Iowa and continue my educational leadership."

"We're very excited to welcome him and excited to have him as part of our community," said James Masteller, board president. "He's very energetic and I think he's very forward thinking. ... I think the board just really feels he's the right fit for Jesup and he'll bring a lot to moving us in a really positive direction."

Kohagen is in his seventh year as superintendent in Lake Mills, where he has worked with area district leaders to create a therapeutic classroom consortium and a regional academy, according to a news release. He also developed a districtwide formative assessment plan for all teachers, implemented grade- and department-level professional learning communities, and created school improvement plans to enhance math and reading instruction. Along with superintendent duties, Kohagen serves in the roles of special education director, human resources director, and curriculum coordinator.

"I started my administrative journey the previous eight years in Oelwein as the high school principal," he said in the video. Additionally, he has experience as an alternative school principal, associate principal and physical education instructor. He has coached basketball, football, track and wrestling.

Kohagen holds a master’s degree in educational administration from Emporia State University. He also earned a master’s degree in physical education, health, and leisure activities from Emporia and a bachelor’s degree in physical education, health, and coaching from Upper Iowa University.

He and his wife, Casey, have been married for 25 years and have five children. She is a teacher.

"I look forward to joining the J-Hawk family and continu(ing) to build the already strong reputation and tradition of excellence," Kohagen added in the video.

Other finalists interviewed Monday were Brett Abbotts, principal of Roosevelt Elementary in the Council Bluffs Community Schools, and Darren Hanna, superintendent of Emmetsburg Community Schools. They were among 21 people who applied for the job and eight semi-finalists interviewed by the board through videoconferencing last week. The board has been working with Grundmeyer Leader Services to conduct the superintendent search.

"We had a very nice candidate pool," said Masteller. Concerning the finalists, he added, "it was a tough choice, they were all very good candidates."

Currently, Jesup Schools is led by an interim superintendent, Mary Jo Hainstock. She was hired after longtime superintendent Nathan Marting resigned suddenly late last year. The board held a special session Dec. 10 to accept his resignation.

Kohagen will begin leading the district July 1.

