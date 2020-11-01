WATCH NOW: Cedar Valley students may miss snow days this winter for virtual learning

“The governor and the Iowa Department of Education gave schools some latitude on how to make up their school days,” said Lindaman. “So this year is the first year in history that we have the opportunity to do that.

“What we’re looking at right now is what would our plan be. What should our plan look like?”

She noted that Waterloo Community Schools’ builds two snow make-up days into its calendar in April and May. One option would be to do what has already been planned: allow students two days off if needed and shift school to those make-up days.

But if more days are needed, Lindaman said, “What happens then? Would we keep tacking on or would we employ virtual learning?” She isn’t ready yet to unveil a plan.

The Cedar Falls and Waverly-Shell Rock community schools are also looking at the possibility of virtual learning instead of snow days.

“We have not made any final decisions at this time,” Superintendent Andy Pattee said in an email. “The (Department of Education) waiver allows districts to use snow days as a virtual learning day, however, we are still trying to determine how best to do that and if that is in the best interest of student learning.”