WATCH NOW: Cedar Valley students may miss snow days this winter for virtual learning

WATERLOO — Like so many things these days, Cedar Valley students may miss out on school closures in the coming months for blustery, snowy weather because of special pandemic rules.
As they look ahead to winter, local school administrators are considering remote learning on what would otherwise be snow days, which is allowed for the first time under a proclamation Gov. Kim Reynolds issued earlier this year.
On July 17, she announced a number of actions to advance Iowa’s return to learn strategy, including when a school may move to primarily remote education. Among other changes, it authorized temporary online learning due to severe weather rather than giving students and teachers a day off.
In Iowa, switching to virtual learning when weather conditions keep people away from school “has never been permissible or legal,” Superintendent Jane Lindaman told the Board of Education last week. In other words, it wouldn’t count toward their required minimum of 180 days or 1,080 hours of instruction per year.
But when Reynolds gave permission for students to learn remotely if parents chose that or if it was warranted by COVID-19 infection rates, she also allowed it because of inclement weather. Schools can move learning online for a maximum of five consecutive days in a two-week period when their communities are hit with extreme cold, piles of snow or blizzard conditions.
“The governor and the Iowa Department of Education gave schools some latitude on how to make up their school days,” said Lindaman. “So this year is the first year in history that we have the opportunity to do that.
“What we’re looking at right now is what would our plan be. What should our plan look like?”
She noted that Waterloo Community Schools’ builds two snow make-up days into its calendar in April and May. One option would be to do what has already been planned: allow students two days off if needed and shift school to those make-up days.
But if more days are needed, Lindaman said, “What happens then? Would we keep tacking on or would we employ virtual learning?” She isn’t ready yet to unveil a plan.
The Cedar Falls and Waverly-Shell Rock community schools are also looking at the possibility of virtual learning instead of snow days.
“We have not made any final decisions at this time,” Superintendent Andy Pattee said in an email. “The (Department of Education) waiver allows districts to use snow days as a virtual learning day, however, we are still trying to determine how best to do that and if that is in the best interest of student learning.”
Ed Klamfoth, Waverly-Shell Rock superintendent, said in an email that “we don’t yet have the details worked out, but hope to make some information available to staff and families within a couple of weeks or so.”
Pattee told the Cedar Falls Board of Education in September that “we want to make sure we ... do it the right way” if students move online when winter weather keeps them away from school. The key, he said, is that “everybody has kind of the same expectations” for engagement and enhanced learning.
“Our hope is that we can do that as an educational impact and (as) a very positive aspect for student learning,” Pattee noted.
“The ability to do that and the ability to do it well are two different things,” he said. “We want to make sure we do it well and not do it just for the sake of having a day.”
Jesup Community Schools, citing the disruption of the pandemic, currently has no plans to use virtual learning on what would otherwise be a snow day.
Superintendent Nathan Marting, in a weekly update posted on the district’s website Friday, laid out his reasoning.
“There is a bit of magic through a child’s eyes (and even some adults) on that first snow day cancellation,” he wrote. “With so many changes, losses, and disruptions in these past seven months, we feel there is a value in not taking away this bit of magic.”
Contacted by phone, Marting said he is not recommending virtual learning on those days for the time being.
“At this point, we’re not going to change our past policy,” he noted. Administrators and Board of Education members have “talked about it informally. ... Our conversation so far has been let them enjoy the snow(fall), at least the first couple.”
Administrators could re-evaluate the matter later, depending on how many snow days there are.
