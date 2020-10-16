WATCH NOW: Cedar Valley school boards seek spending authority boost for programs

WATERLOO — Cedar Valley school districts are seeking increased budget authority from the state for their English language learner and special education programs.
Boards of education in Waterloo and Cedar Falls this week approved submitting requests to the School Budget Review Committee for programs in each district.
Waterloo’s board approved seeking $1.82 million in modified allowable growth for excess costs of its English language learner program during 2019-20. It also approved a request for $677,366 in allowable growth and supplemental aid for a deficit last year in its special education program.
In Cedar Falls, the board approved requests of $47,416 in modified allowable growth for its English learner program and $1.28 million in allowable growth and supplemental aid for its special education program.
“There is the opportunity to ask for authority to recoup those balances, at least as a cash reserve,” said Andy Pattee, Cedar Falls Community Schools’ superintendent. The increased budget authority allows school districts to increase their cash reserve levies and then use the additional funds raised to cover those past costs.
“I think another way to say that is it goes to our property taxpayers,” said Jeff Hassman, Cedar Falls board member.
Michael Coughlin, Waterloo Community Schools’ chief financial officer, noted seeking and receiving the authority is separate from levying those taxes.
“The decision of whether we back with cash reserves is a decision that the board will make next March and April,” he said. “So, it’s not a guarantee that it will be part of property tax askings. But it does give us the opportunity to do that, and that decision will be made at a later date.”
Simona Boroianu, coordinator of Waterloo Schools’ English language development and dual language instruction, said the department has some cost-saving ideas officials hope to implement in the future.
“We are certainly not happy about the amount that we are overspending,” she said. Boroianu explained costs increased when the department’s teaching philosophy changed from a pullout approach “that is not effective as a strategy” to a co-teaching model. It can build the capacity of teachers at a school to work with English learners, but also requires more staffing.
The state provides additional funding over five years for students enrolled in English learner programs. Often, though, that is not an adequate amount of time for them to become proficient in the language.
Boroianu said while students typically master “social language” within two years, “it takes five to seven years to acquire academic language.” She said that goes beyond words to “the language of textbooks.”
