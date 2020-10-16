WATCH NOW: Cedar Valley school boards seek spending authority boost for programs

“The decision of whether we back with cash reserves is a decision that the board will make next March and April,” he said. “So, it’s not a guarantee that it will be part of property tax askings. But it does give us the opportunity to do that, and that decision will be made at a later date.”

Simona Boroianu, coordinator of Waterloo Schools’ English language development and dual language instruction, said the department has some cost-saving ideas officials hope to implement in the future.

“We are certainly not happy about the amount that we are overspending,” she said. Boroianu explained costs increased when the department’s teaching philosophy changed from a pullout approach “that is not effective as a strategy” to a co-teaching model. It can build the capacity of teachers at a school to work with English learners, but also requires more staffing.

The state provides additional funding over five years for students enrolled in English learner programs. Often, though, that is not an adequate amount of time for them to become proficient in the language.

Boroianu said while students typically master “social language” within two years, “it takes five to seven years to acquire academic language.” She said that goes beyond words to “the language of textbooks.”

