WATCH NOW: Cedar Valley Medical Specialists donates $150,000 to the Waterloo Career Center for health programs

WATERLOO — Cedar Valley Medical Specialists is giving $150,0000 to the Waterloo Career Center for its health programs.
“They are the biggest donors to date, that makes this really historical,” Jane Lindaman, superintendent of Waterloo Community Schools, said during a livestreamed celebration of the gift Friday. The Board of Education will accept the funds during its 5 p.m. meeting Monday.
The center, which opened in the fall of 2016, offers college-level career and technical education courses in 18 study areas to high school students from Waterloo and surrounding districts. The donation will support programs in pre-nursing, medical lab technician, emergency medical technician, physical and occupational therapy, sports medicine and pre-med.
Lindaman said donations like this are important to the career center’s success.
“What happened this morning was just an amazing example of how we can provide great opportunities for our kids – real-life, relevant experiences,” she said. The donation “will help us go farther faster” in providing health career programs.
Gil Irey, Cedar Valley Medical Specialists’ chief executive officer, said during the livestream that this is a way for the company “to invest back into the community in a very specific way that will promote health care.” He hopes it will open up health careers to students, giving them “a great idea of what they want to do and make them more successful.”
The board meets at the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St., but in-person attendance is not allowed for the public due to COVID-19 concerns. It will be broadcast on Mediacom Channel 79.6.
For online access, contact Pam Arndorfer at arndorferp@waterlooschools.org. To address the board during the meeting, contact Arndorfer by email or at (319) 433-1874 no later than 4:30 p.m. Monday.
In other business, the board will:
- Consider submitting a request to the state for $3.74 million in modified supplemental funding of 2021-22 at-risk education programs.
Accept $6,294 for seven excellence in education grants awarded to teachers in 10 buildings and $2,200 in donations to four schools’ youth emergency funds from the R.J. McElroy Trust.
