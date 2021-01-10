WATCH NOW: Cedar Valley Medical Specialists donates $150,000 to the Waterloo Career Center for health programs

WATERLOO — Cedar Valley Medical Specialists is giving $150,0000 to the Waterloo Career Center for its health programs.

“They are the biggest donors to date, that makes this really historical,” Jane Lindaman, superintendent of Waterloo Community Schools, said during a livestreamed celebration of the gift Friday. The Board of Education will accept the funds during its 5 p.m. meeting Monday.

The center, which opened in the fall of 2016, offers college-level career and technical education courses in 18 study areas to high school students from Waterloo and surrounding districts. The donation will support programs in pre-nursing, medical lab technician, emergency medical technician, physical and occupational therapy, sports medicine and pre-med.

Lindaman said donations like this are important to the career center’s success.

“What happened this morning was just an amazing example of how we can provide great opportunities for our kids – real-life, relevant experiences,” she said. The donation “will help us go farther faster” in providing health career programs.