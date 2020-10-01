WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls superintendent receives 2.87% raise

CEDAR FALLS — The Board of Education on Monday extended Superintendent Andy Pattee’s three-year contract and approved a 2.87% increase in his salary and benefits.
His salary for the next year, retroactive to July 1, is $201,778 — a $3,178 increase, or 1.57% more. Pattee was paid $198,600 during the fiscal year that just ended.
He also receives the standard Cedar Falls Community Schools’ administrative benefits package, which includes health insurance, and a $3,500 car allowance. He has been the district’s superintendent since 2013.
“We as a board have met in closed session and also reviewed and provided feedback to Dr. Pattee,” said Jeff Hassman, board president. The increase “obviously reflects our confidence in you, but also we want to make sure you remain competitive with your peers around the state.”
No other board members commented on the contract, which was approved unanimously.
Hassman praised the superintendent’s work and “all the staff that he’s put together” as part of the administration.
“I think (district leadership) really shines in a time like this when we have very difficult seasons, and certainly what we’re going through right now is a very difficult season,” he added. “Many people are having to adapt.
“On behalf of the board,” said Hassman, “we are very pleased, Dr. Pattee, that you are our superintendent and that you’re helping lead a very competent group of professionals as we move through this.”
This is the final compensation package the board needed to pass for the current fiscal year. In the spring, the board approved 2020-21 salary increases for six employees groups.
“The total package that we approved for the teaching staff was 3.04%,” said Hassman, which didn’t include increased district costs for insurance. “The total package for the administrative staff was 2.9%.” The administrative package included insurance costs.
