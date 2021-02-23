WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls Schools pressured to make changes over racism concerns

CEDAR FALLS — Pressure continues over concern with racism in Cedar Falls Community Schools, including from one activist who says a group of families will withdraw their children from the district if a list of demands isn't met in the next month.

Six parents and community members spoke on the topic of racism Monday during the public comment portion of the Board of Education's meeting.

Joyce Levingston made the list of five demands, telling The Courier later that she was representing "a group of parents and community members." The Cedar Falls parent and organizer with Black Lives Matter didn't say how many people are part of the group but insisted "it's enough of us to make an impact in the school district."

Several racist social media posts created by students surfaced in January and early February, causing many people to speak out about their concerns with the district.

"It is time we dismantle the systems that perpetuate the racial trauma experienced by our children and our students and, subsequently, our families," Levingston said during Monday's meeting.