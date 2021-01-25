WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls Schools' officials acknowledge racism issues as board hears from parents

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Community Schools has a problem with racism, officials acknowledged Monday, as they deal with the fallout from a student’s offensive social media post.
Parents speaking during the Board of Education’s public comment period testified to the ways their children and others have experienced racism in district schools.
“I know personally with our kids, this has roughly been going on for five years,” said Andre Tate. He recounted an incident that happened to one of his children the day after former President Donald Trump was inaugurated in 2017.
Another student told his child: “Trump is now president and he’s going to send all you N-words back to Africa,” he said, referring to a racial epithet.
Joyce Levingston said that racism “has been longstanding in the Cedar Falls School District” and starts in its elementaries. “Kids are having to deal with it all the way through graduation sometimes,” she said.
They were reacting to a photo of a white teenager holding up a large cookie with the N-word drawn in frosting that was originally posted to the Snapchat app Jan. 19. It was then screenshot and shared to other social media platforms, including Facebook, where commenters quickly revealed the girl’s name and other details, including that she is a student at Cedar Falls High School.
Officials said in a statement last week that “swift and appropriate disciplinary action” was taken in the incident, but gave no details. A number of people signed onto Monday’s virtual meeting to hear from the board and administration.
“We as board members were certainly disgusted by the incident and everything that was around it,” said Jeff Hassman, board president.
“We really recognize the harm that this situation has caused,” said Janelle Darst, the district’s director of communications and community relations. Officials are “taking steps to dismantle the racism that exists in our schools.”
She added, “Acts of racism, either verbal or written, are not tolerated and are subject to consequences.”
Superintendent Andy Pattee noted that “we can’t say enough” to condemn racist words or messages by students in and out of district schools.
“We’ve got improvements that need to be made, we know that,” he noted, while outlining some steps that have already been underway this year.
Those include professional development sessions for staff and administrators on topics like privilege and microaggressions. Officials are looking at ways to boost the number of minorities or people of color who work in Cedar Falls Schools from the current 4% of staff. Curriculum changes that will ensure minority students “see themselves represented” are also being discussed.
Darst noted that a black student union was recently started at the high school. Supportive listening rooms have been established and student surveys developed to gather concerns or input. An anonymous reporting system is also available for students.
The district’s equity committee is tackling the issue, as well, and will soon launch its website.
“The committee has a shared goal and that is actionable change,” said Darst. “We know not just one thing is going to be the thing that makes a difference.”
Levingston encouraged administrators to attend student protests like the one held at Cedar Falls High School on Monday.
Tate expressed concern that students may not always be held accountable for racist words or actions and asked if the district can do something to remove offenders from social media.
Kendra Wohlert also spoke during the public comment period on behalf of a contingent of parents who want to work with the district and the local Black Lives Matter chapter to address racism concerns. She called for a number of accountability measures as the district moves forward.
Board member Nate Gruber suggested a broader effort is needed that goes beyond the school district.
“This has to be a community-wide discussion,” he said. “This type of behavior is still acceptable to too many people.”
