WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls Schools' officials acknowledge racism issues as board hears from parents

Officials said in a statement last week that “swift and appropriate disciplinary action” was taken in the incident, but gave no details. A number of people signed onto Monday’s virtual meeting to hear from the board and administration.

“We as board members were certainly disgusted by the incident and everything that was around it,” said Jeff Hassman, board president.

“We really recognize the harm that this situation has caused,” said Janelle Darst, the district’s director of communications and community relations. Officials are “taking steps to dismantle the racism that exists in our schools.”

She added, “Acts of racism, either verbal or written, are not tolerated and are subject to consequences.”

Superintendent Andy Pattee noted that “we can’t say enough” to condemn racist words or messages by students in and out of district schools.

“We’ve got improvements that need to be made, we know that,” he noted, while outlining some steps that have already been underway this year.