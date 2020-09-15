WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls Schools has 'less than five' positive COVID-19 cases, board is told

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Community Schools is apparently dealing with a very limited number of positive COVID-19 cases at the start of the fourth week of classes.

While the district is not publicly releasing those statistics, a spokeswoman did give some insight into the current number of cases during Monday's Board of Education meeting.

Janelle Darst, director of the communications and community relations, addressed the online dashboards some area school districts and higher education institutions use to make that information public.

"We have less than five cases in the district," she told the board. "And when you say that, it's pretty easy to determine possibly who that person is.

"So we've had lots of challenges of trying to be transparent and share information with people, but also we want to try and protect people's privacy," Darst added. "It's a real difficult balance for us."

Superintendent Andy Pattee noted rumors get started when someone isn't in school, but many of those cases are due to symptoms that may or may not be associated with the coronavirus. Students are sent home even if they have "low risk" symptoms likely unrelated to the disease.