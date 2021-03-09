WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls Schools' equity group to meet with Black Lives Matter organizers

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We really believe that we're better together, the more that we know the better we're going to do," said Estep. "I think our goal next would be to sit down with those people and have a conversation about the statements and the concerns further. I think we're all committed to the same goal, which is making (Cedar Falls Schools) a great place for our kids."

"We are going to be meeting with them soon," Levingston acknowledged in a phone interview. "We're going to meet and have some discussion within the next week." She wants to "have that done as quickly as possible, since we did have a date" for the matters to be addressed.

Levingston took issue with the contention that the district is already meeting some of the demands.

"Perhaps that is their perception," she said. Based on research by the Black Lives Matter organizers of what is currently being done in the district, Levingston believes there may be "better ways" to accomplish what the group asked for.

