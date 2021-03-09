 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls Schools' equity group to meet with Black Lives Matter organizers
WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls Schools' equity group to meet with Black Lives Matter organizers

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Community Schools' equity committee is preparing to meet with local Black Lives Matter organizers over a list of demands they want implemented.

Joyce Levingston, a Cedar Falls resident who has children enrolled in district schools, made the five demands during the Feb. 22 Board of Education meeting related to concerns about racism in the district. Three days later, the committee met to assess the demands.

"We really reviewed those, each statement, took those seriously and the committee discussed areas that we've already met within our plan," committee leader Tara Estep told the board Monday. She is the district’s executive director of enrichment and special programs.

"We also discussed areas that we could improve – additional trainings, additional things that we could do better," she said.

The demands include using the New York Times-created 1619 Project “or a fully inclusive curriculum” in class, developing a parent/guardian notification system for each report of racial discrimination, responding to such reports in the same way the district does to bullying, developing a system to track incidents and how they’re addressed, and contracting with licensed mental health specialists who have expertise in racial trauma to serve student needs. Levingston said at the time that a group of parents would withdraw their children from Cedar Falls Schools if the demands were not met by March 22.

"We really believe that we're better together, the more that we know the better we're going to do," said Estep. "I think our goal next would be to sit down with those people and have a conversation about the statements and the concerns further. I think we're all committed to the same goal, which is making (Cedar Falls Schools) a great place for our kids."

"We are going to be meeting with them soon," Levingston acknowledged in a phone interview. "We're going to meet and have some discussion within the next week." She wants to "have that done as quickly as possible, since we did have a date" for the matters to be addressed.

Levingston took issue with the contention that the district is already meeting some of the demands.

"Perhaps that is their perception," she said. Based on research by the Black Lives Matter organizers of what is currently being done in the district, Levingston believes there may be "better ways" to accomplish what the group asked for. 

