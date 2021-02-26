WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls Schools approved as an online education provider for students across the state

CEDAR FALLS — A virtual learning option that was made available for Cedar Falls Community Schools’ students in the fall is now accepting enrollments from anywhere in the state.

The district was recently approved by the Iowa Department of Education as a statewide online learning provider. The CF Schools Virtual Campus will close its open enrollment period Monday for students outside of the district. Families within Cedar Falls Schools are also asked to indicate their interest in the program by that date.

“We are seeing what I would say excitedly is quite a bit of interest,” Superintendent Andy Pattee told the Board of Education this week. “That is not only indicative of the quality that we have, but also the fact that people see Cedar Falls as a place where education is important.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We started this work about three years ago,” he added, following passage of a bill in the Legislature that eliminated a cap on students enrolled online across the state. “The pandemic sped up our process.”

Those interested in learning more can go online to sites.google.com/cfschools.org/virtualcampushub.